Beck teases new album ‘Hyperspace,’ releases ‘Saw Lightning’ ft. Pharrell

Beck Hansen (best known simply as Beck) has just announced plans for a brand new album. Hysperspace is the name and it’s expected to drop sometime this year.

The Loser singer didn’t stop just there, though. Along with the announcement came a brand new single entitled Saw Lightning — the first since 2017’s Colors.

Notorious for his frequent collaborative efforts — including his latest with Cage the Elephant — Beck, 48, partnered up with Pharrell Williams (or Pharrell) on the upbeat jam.

Saw Lightning was not only co-written by the duo, but also produced by them.

The song credits Pharrell, 46, for providing the drums, keyboards and even “mumbles,” while Beck took the main role as vocalist, guitarist and pianist. He even threw in some harmonica.

The funk-heavy earworm is also featured now as part of a brand new Beats by Dre ad which promotes their new wireless headphones — the Power Beats Pro.

The video was created by director Hiro Murai (Atlanta, This is America).

Beck is still celebrating the success of the critically-acclaimed Colors. It was nominated for three Grammys this year.

Although he was beat out by Lady Gaga for “Best Pop Solo Performance,” the Loser singer took home two awards for Colors, including: “Best Alternative Music Album” and “Best Engineered Album (Non-classical).”

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Hyperspace will be released.

Saw Lightning is now available through all major streaming platforms.

The ‘Night Running’ tour kicks off with Cage the Elephant and other special guests in July, before hitting Toronto’s Budweiser Stage on Aug. 11.

As well as Cage the Elephant, Spoon and Sunflower Beam will also take the stage during the tour’s only Canadian stop.

Additional tour information can be found on the official Beck website.

‘The Night Running’ tour dates 2019

** Toronto show has been bolded **

July 11 – Ridgefield, Wash. @ Sunlight Supply Amphitheater *^

July 13 – George, Wash. @ The Gorge *^

July 16 – Mountain View, Calif. @ Shoreline Amphitheater *^

July 17 – Irvine, Calif. @ Five Point Amphitheater *^

July 19 – Las Vegas, Nev. @ Park Theater *^

July 20 – Chula Vista, Calif. @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre *^

July 21 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Ak-Chin Pavilion *^

July 23 – Denver, Colo. @ Fiddler’s Green Amphitheater *^

July 26 – Austin, Tex. @ Austin 360 Amphitheater *#

July 27 – Dallas, Tex. @ The Dos Equis Pavilion *#

July 28 – Houston, Tex. @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion *#

July 30 – St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *#

July 31 – Chicago, Ill. @ Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island *#

Aug. 2 – Cincinnati, Ohio @ Riverbend Music Center *#

Aug. 3 – Detroit, Mich. @ DTE Energy Music Theater *#

Aug. 4 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ Ruoff Home Mortgage Music Center *#

Aug. 11 – Toronto, Ont. @ Budweiser Stage *&

Aug. 12 – Saratoga Springs, N.Y. @ Saratoga Performing Arts Center *&

Aug. 13 – Darien Center, N.Y. @ Darien Lake Amphitheater *&

Aug. 15 – Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center *&

Aug. 16 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire *&

Aug. 17 – New York, N.Y. at Forest Hill Stadium *

Aug. 20 – Holmdel, N.J. at PNC Bank Arts Center *&

Aug. 21 – Camden, N.J. at BB&T Pavilion *&

Aug. 22 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *&

Aug. 24 – Raleigh, N.C. @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *&

Aug. 25 – Charlotte, N.C. @ PNC Music Pavilion *&

Aug. 27 – Birmingham, Ala. @ Oak Mountain Amphitheatre *&

Aug. 29 – Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre *&

Aug. 30 – West Palm Beach, Fla. @ Coral Sky Amphitheatre *&

* = w/ Spoon

^ = w/ Starcrawler

# = w/ Wild Belle

& = w/ Sunflower Bean

