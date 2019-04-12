Tame Impala releases new single, ‘Borderline’
It’s been nearly four years since the release of Currents (2015), and now, Tame Impala has just dropped its newest single, Borderline.
Borderline is expected to be part of an upcoming studio album, which would be the fourth for the psychedelic rock project.
Australian musician Kevin Parker, Tame Impala’s founder, is the sole member and mastermind behind the music.
Tame Impala is scheduled to headline the Coachella festival this weekend and next weekend. The Parker-led project will also be heading to Montreal this August as part of the Osheaga festival.
Parker, 33, has toured with a multitude of talented musicians since the inception of Tame Impala in 2007.
The release of Borderline comes as a treat to many dedicated fans, who have waited years to hear new music from Tame Impala. Aside from Patience, which was released only two weeks ago, it’s the longest fans have ever had to wait for a Tame Impala release.
An announcement regarding a brand-new album is expected to follow in the next couple of weeks.
Besides Osheaga, Tame Impala currently has no scheduled concerts in Canada.
As of this writing, Parker has not revealed any details regarding Tame Impala’s next album, the followup to 2015’s Currents.
Tame Impala will embark on a series of tour dates, including festival performances in Europe and the U.S., throughout the summer.
Additional details and ticket information can be found on the official Tame Impala website.
Tame Impala 2019 tour dates
** All Canadian shows are bolded **
April 13 — Coachella – Indio, Calif.
April 20 — Coachella – Indio, Calif.
May 2 — Ascend Amphitheatre – Nashville, Tenn.
May 3 — Explore Asheville Arena – Asheville, N.C.
May 5 — Shaky Knees – Atlanta, Ga.
May 6 — St Augustine Amphitheatre – St Augustine, Fla.
May 7 — The Fillmore – Miami Beach, Fla.
May 11 — Corona Capital – Guadalajara, Mexico
May 24 — Boston Calling – Boston, Mass.
May 31 — Primavera – Barcelona, Spain
June 1 — We Love Green – Paris, France
June 5 — Gården – Gothenburg, Sweden
June 6 — Northside – Aarhus, Denmark
June 8 — The O2 – London, England
June 21 — Hurricane – Scheeßel, Germany
June 22 — Southside – Neauhausen Ob Eck, Germany
June 24 — Empress Ballroom – Blackpool, England
June 26 — 3Arena – Dublin, Ireland
June 28 — Glastonbury – England
Aug. 4 — Osheaga – Montreal, Que.
Aug. 8 — Oya – Oslo, Norway
Aug. 10 — Flow – Helsinki, Finalnd
Aug. 13 — Parkbühne, Wuhlheide – Berlin, Germany
Aug. 15 — La Route Du Rock – Rennes, France
Aug. 17 — Pukkelpop – Hasselt, Belgium
Aug. 18 — Lowlands – Flevoland, Netherlands
