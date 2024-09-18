Fashion trends to *fall* for this season

Send this page to someone via email

So, we’re back in that old familiar (but kinda new, again) honeymoon phase with fall fashion: 2024 edition. Starry-eyed over the idea of cozy wardrobe pairings, we’re ready to cue the crisp mornings, balmy afternoons and all the droolworthy outfit changes to match. From private school preppy (I heart loafers and white ankle socks) and collegiate (oversized cricket sweater and Bermuda shorts, anyone?) to quiet equestrian (flat boots, big blazer, killer denim) – the best thing about September dressing is you get to wear more!

Glamour Garnish

Safe to assume you can go a second round with your collection of cashmere and cozy knits from last year (don’t forget to layer with a simple white tank for when those post-lunch temps start to rise). So instead of a giant sweater or ba-jillion dollar denim purchase, perhaps a beautifully woven accessory (or something with sequins!) is in order

The inspo: Add-ons, deep texture and clever silhouettes: Influencer and Fashion Week darling Grece Ghanem takes us to style school.

Woven Purse Nothing beats a strong Bottega shoulder bag dupe. Nothing. $44.99 on Amazon

Retro Aviator Sunglasses This is dash without the cash. I covet my collection of hip eye appliances from Feisedy. $27.12 on Amazon

Valentine Blue Shirt Meet a glitzy version of the man shirt from coveted new Canadian label LeLe de Baltzac. $245 at Lele de baltzac

Suit Up

There is just something about a suiting detail that elevates womenswear. Call is Homme Girl, call it Dressed Up Tomboy or call it early 90’s Kim Basinger…but adding a vest, a baggy pleated dress pant or a well-heeled brogue almost guarantees to inject instant sophistication

The inspo: When Demi Moore debuted a razor-sharp, suit-inspired Thom Browne getup at TIFF this month (complete with pointed collar, corset details and Tiffany dazzle) – the 61-year-old bombshell brought the house down.

Astaire Fringe Earrings I’m loving the triumphant return of estate-inspired earrings. These Astaire Fringe versions by Vancouver-based Lover’s Tempo could easily float between date-night denim and a frothy cocktail dress. $85 at Loverstempo

Creped Satin Skirt Wear this crêped satin skirt with a heeled knee boot just as easily as with a pair of low tops, worn-in white Converse. https://www2.hm.com/en_ca/productpage.1207849001.html

Call of the Wild

It’s odd how we kind of forget about animal print every summer, non? If runways and street stylers are any indication, leopard is back as the new neutral. Meow!

The inspo: Hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter on the fall cover of W magazine with her signature lion’s mane locks and right-now animal print.

Leopard Sling Back Heels For as red hot as they are rn, leopard slingbacks actually qualify as a perennial fashion favourite (translation: never consign them). $59.90 at Zara

The Tobie Button-Front Pleated Shirt Dress by Exquise Also available in a petal pink and a few other monochromes, I prefer the classic silhouette of this Tobie pleated shirt dress when its contrasted by allover animal print. $228 at Anthropologie

Knotted Leopard Headband Take a test spin with a printed head band like this version for instant outfit elevation. $14.99 on Amazon (was $15.99)