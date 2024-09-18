Fashion trends to *fall* for this season

So, we’re back in that old familiar (but kinda new, again) honeymoon phase with fall fashion: 2024 edition. Starry-eyed over the idea of cozy wardrobe pairings, we’re ready to cue the crisp mornings, balmy afternoons and all the droolworthy outfit changes to match. From private school preppy (I heart loafers and white ankle socks) and collegiate (oversized cricket sweater and Bermuda shorts, anyone?) to quiet equestrian (flat boots, big blazer, killer denim) – the best thing about September dressing is you get to wear more!
Glamour Garnish
Safe to assume you can go a second round with your collection of cashmere and cozy knits from last year (don’t forget to layer with a simple white tank for when those post-lunch temps start to rise). So instead of a giant sweater or ba-jillion dollar denim purchase, perhaps a beautifully woven accessory (or something with sequins!) is in order
The inspo: Add-ons, deep texture and clever silhouettes: Influencer and Fashion Week darling Grece Ghanem takes us to style school.
Suit Up
There is just something about a suiting detail that elevates womenswear. Call is Homme Girl, call it Dressed Up Tomboy or call it early 90’s Kim Basinger…but adding a vest, a baggy pleated dress pant or a well-heeled brogue almost guarantees to inject instant sophistication
The inspo: When Demi Moore debuted a razor-sharp, suit-inspired Thom Browne getup at TIFF this month (complete with pointed collar, corset details and Tiffany dazzle) – the 61-year-old bombshell brought the house down.
Call of the Wild
It’s odd how we kind of forget about animal print every summer, non? If runways and street stylers are any indication, leopard is back as the new neutral. Meow!
The inspo: Hitmaker Sabrina Carpenter on the fall cover of W magazine with her signature lion’s mane locks and right-now animal print.
Comments