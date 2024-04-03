Menu

Video link
Headline link
The Curator

Give new life to your clothes with this handy tool

By Andrea Cardillo The Curator Team
Posted April 3, 2024 12:21 pm
1 min read
electric fabric shaver for clothes View image in full screen
An electric fabric shaver can give new life to your clothes. (Getty/File)
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

I have a few drawers where I keep ‘those clothes’—the ones that I still like but don’t wear because they look… meh. They appear tired and old, and when I put them on, I immediately take them off, and back in the drawer, they go.

Over the years, I’ve bought various tools to help get rid of those pesky pilled balls from my favorite sweaters, leggings, and tees, but nothing seemed to work.

Then one day, I stumbled upon an article about how an electric fabric shaver could be a game-changer. A little battery-powered device that promised to eliminate those pesky lint pills once and for all. Out came the credit card, and I decided to give it a try. And if the magical device didn’t live up to its promise? Well, those clothes and I were finally going to break up. For real this time.

I’m happy to say that over a year later, we’re not only still together, but we’re also thriving.

Before you pack your winter wardrobe away and bring your spring clothes into rotation, now is the perfect time to get your hands on a shaver and breathe new life into your clothes.

Curator tip: You can use it on furniture too! Think throw pillows, blankets, couch cushions.

 

BEAUTURAL Lint Remover Fabric Shaver
You can’t go wrong with this Amazon bestseller. With over 100,000 reviews, at this price point, what do you have to lose? It offers two different settings—one for cotton and synthetic fibers and another for wool sweaters and delicate fabrics. Simply lay your clothes on a flat surface and start running the shaver over any bumps.
$18.97 on Amazon (was $22.97)
More Recommendations

 

Philips Fabric Shaver
This Philips option is another highly rated device. With its large blade surface and handy lint collector that’s easy to dump out, it’s a convenient choice. Curator tip: Use a shaver on your favorite leggings; it can transform an old, ratty pair and make them look brand new.
$19.99 on Amazon
Compact Fabric Shaver
This one is tiny enough to leave at your front door. You know, for all those times you’re about to leave the house but notice a pill? Or is it just me…
$24.99 on Amazon
