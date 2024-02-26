5 expert tips to declutter your closet (plus hanging hacks!)

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
We all do it. Let our clothing build up year after year, keeping things that we no longer use (or even like) – and that includes clothes that don’t fit us anymore and items that have holes and rips and need to find their way to the trash. Having a cluttered closet is not only an eyesore, but it can also slow us down in the morning and make it more difficult to get dressed and start our day.
So, how can we make our relationship with our closet a better one? Cleaning expert Melissa Maker stopped by The Morning Show to help us figure out how to declutter our closets once and for all.
1. Move everything out
The only way to tackle your closet is to get a little extreme, Maker advises. Either work section by section in larger closets, or all at once in smaller closets. “I have a small double door closet at home, so I remove everything all at once and place it on the bed. If you have a larger closet, consider doing a section a day for a few days,” she adds
2. How to sort
“I give myself about 5 seconds or less to decide how I feel about a garment,” Maker says. “This ‘gut check’ allows me to be ruthless and also true to myself.” If you’re still struggling, ask yourself, ‘When was the last time I wore this? Will I wear this in the next 6 months?’ For those garments you know in your heart you no longer need, place them in a pile to either donate or sell.
3. Items with price tags still attached!
If you have items with price tags attached, chances are you’ve forgotten about them (which is an exciting new find!) or you’ve never chosen to wear them. “If you can no longer return the item, a ‘NWT’ item is generally the easiest to resell,” Maker says. You can choose to take these items to a clothing reseller or list them online in a Facebook Marketplace post or post them on Poshmark. Make sure you use the terminology NWT (New With Tags) or NWOT (New Without Tags) to indicate the item is new, never washed, and never worn, she advises.
5. Shoes
Bonus hanging hacks!
Make sure to watch The Morning Show segment where Maker walks us through some of her best hanging hacks – including how to use two hangers for dresses and jumpers, and a better way to hang your jeans so they look more appealing and stay in place.
