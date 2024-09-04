Menu

The Curator

Get set for fall with these fashionable finds

By Susie Wall The Curator Team
Posted September 4, 2024 6:00 am
1 min read
Fall beauty and fashion View image in full screen
Fall into these fall beauty and fashion trends.
The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Whether you’re the ‘summer never ends!’ type, or you’re ordering pumpkin spice cold foam the day after Labour Day–there is no doubt that we are now officially vibing towards fall. Read on for some ideas to help you glide into autumn on point.

 

Nail it

From toasted ombré pistachio and veggie art to almond-shaped tortoise shell and the return of the Y2K French–who knew manicure vocabulary could get so complex?! One thing is certain–having a slick set is a beauty baseline these days. And in response to the sky-high price of pretty much everything, pro level at-home mani accessories are (literally) giving us life.

Story continues below advertisement

 

120W UV Light for Nails
This top-rated portable UV nail lamp also comes with light-protecting gloves. Win!
$24.99 on Amazon (was $39.99)

 

Nail Polish Protector
Colour inside the box and slick on polish like a pro thanks to these stick-on nail guards.
$9.84 on Amazon

 

Press on nails
No time? No sweat! These matte brown French tips from Glamnetic are stick-on, reusable and formaldehyde and phthalate-free.
$20.50 at Sephora
Story continues below advertisement

 

Pickle baller

Now that school’s back in sesh, it’s time to put the peddle down on your pickle ball game. And with unbelievably fresh fashion inspo from the likes of tastemaker Naomi Osaka at this summer’s U.S. Open (Google it!), you have zero excuses not to strut onto centre court in style.

 

Leather Crossbody Sling Pickleball Bag
I’m all about the chicness of this black and white racquet bag, complete with loads of interior zipper pockets and a proper water bottle holder.
$49.99 on Amazon
Story continues below advertisement

 

Pickle ball racquet grips
Pickle Ball Racket Grip Bands
If you know the frustration of trying to stick your grip tape in place, you’ll appreciate these stretchy little widgets–that also help identify your racquet amidst an ocean of copycats.
$13.99 on Amazon

 

Le Surf Club Canada Cap
Clap back with the perfect snap back. Win in straight sets wearing a Le Pickle ball cap in Kelly green.
$54 at Le Surf Club
More Recommendations

 

Jean Queen

We have always said that all fashion roads lead back to the late, great Caroline Bessette Kennedy. Proving that great design will always rise, the dark wash flared jean is making a triumphant return to street style this fall, and we’re all about it.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Curvy High-Waisted OG Loose Jeans
Old Navy Canada High Waisted Jeans
Could these Curvy High-Waisted OG Loose flares be any more stunning? Perfection as styled here with a heeled boot and simple tank.
$54.99 at Old Navy

 

High Rise '70s Flare Jeans
GAP High Rise '70s Flare Jeans
For an extra dash of rock ‘n roll, party in the High Rise 70’s Flare, available in four washes (but this is our fave).
$54 at GAP Canada

 

Medium indigo Genevieve flared jean
Medium indigo Genevieve flared jean
Flattering lines, clean design and perfect butt-pocket placement. The Genevieve by Paige screams quiet luxury.
$385 at Simons
Story continues below advertisement

 

Button Down Oversized Denim Vest
Turn the look into a full tuxedo! (Sorry, we couldn’t resist).
$41.99 on Amazon
