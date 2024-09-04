Get set for fall with these fashionable finds

The Curator independently decides what topics and products we feature. When you purchase an item through our links, we may earn a commission. Promotions and products are subject to availability and retailer terms.
Whether you’re the ‘summer never ends!’ type, or you’re ordering pumpkin spice cold foam the day after Labour Day–there is no doubt that we are now officially vibing towards fall. Read on for some ideas to help you glide into autumn on point.
Nail it
From toasted ombré pistachio and veggie art to almond-shaped tortoise shell and the return of the Y2K French–who knew manicure vocabulary could get so complex?! One thing is certain–having a slick set is a beauty baseline these days. And in response to the sky-high price of pretty much everything, pro level at-home mani accessories are (literally) giving us life.
Now that school’s back in sesh, it’s time to put the peddle down on your pickle ball game. And with unbelievably fresh fashion inspo from the likes of tastemaker Naomi Osaka at this summer’s U.S. Open (Google it!), you have zero excuses not to strut onto centre court in style.
We have always said that all fashion roads lead back to the late, great Caroline Bessette Kennedy. Proving that great design will always rise, the dark wash flared jean is making a triumphant return to street style this fall, and we’re all about it.
Comments