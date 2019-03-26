Osheaga 2019: The Lumineers, The Chemical Brothers, Childish Gambino to headline

Winter is officially over and Osheaga has just released its annual lineup to celebrate.

The highly anticipated bill dropped on Tuesday, revealing some of the biggest names in music. The Lumineers, The Chemical Brothers and Childish Gambino have been confirmed as headliners for the Quebec-based festival.

This year, Osheaga will return to Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau. The summer music festival takes place between Aug. 2 and 4.

A plethora of popular artists was also revealed to be joining the iconic trio of headliners, including Interpol, City and Colour, Janelle Monae, Tame Impala, Flume, Logic and Hozier among many more.

Osheaga has been known for its constant rotation of solid lineups since its inception in 2006.

Welcoming many of the biggest artists across the globe, both old and new, Osheaga has successfully enticed tens of thousands of music-lovers to attend the festival for a dozen years.

From Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay and The Killers, to Lana Del Ray, Radiohead and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Osheaga’s lineups have made it one of the most popular, if not the most popular festival in Canada.

However, it seems this year’s incarnation has left many avid festival-goers in disappointment.

wow my buzz is so killed after seeing that osheaga line-up. — Bon Morrison (@BonMorrison) March 26, 2019

Osheaga posting their lineup this year pic.twitter.com/irqIxK8pwF — GABRIELLE (@gabby2gucci) March 26, 2019

lowkey not that stoked off the osheaga lineup — 𝓠𝓾𝓮𝓮𝓷 𝓑 👑 (@beccthompp) March 26, 2019

Osheaga 2019…….the worst lineup of any major North American festival that I’ve ever seen…… pic.twitter.com/E3LZTAR61c — Justin (@jubtrumpo) March 26, 2019

#osheaga lineup gets a solid 3.5/10 this year — •kayla• (@kayla__danis) March 26, 2019

Looking at that Osheaga lineup like pic.twitter.com/F3sCEWEOLK — jordan (@JRDN902) March 26, 2019

osheaga, u trash. — Kelsey A (@KelsAdams) March 26, 2019

so far the osheaga lineup is so tragic pic.twitter.com/gbhptZ3vI9 — a. (@vividlyqueen) March 24, 2019

i don’t want to aggressively add to the #osheaga line up negativity but man… i am beyond disappointed. so many great alt and rock acts touring this summer that are missing. — Shannon 🚀 (@shantalks) March 26, 2019

While it offers a great variety of musical acts from different genres, it seems people are confused as to what kind of audience the festival hopes to attract.

Tickets and VIP passes are now on sale and can be found on the official Osheaga website.

General admission weekend passes start at $325.

As of this writing, the lineup schedule has not yet been revealed.

