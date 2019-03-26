Osheaga

Entertainment
March 26, 2019 2:01 pm

Osheaga 2019: The Lumineers, The Chemical Brothers, Childish Gambino to headline

By National Online Journalist, Music  Global News

(L-R) Childish Gambino, Wesley Schultz of The Lumieers and Ed Simons and Tom Rowlands of the Chemical Brothers performing live on stage.

Getty Images Archive
A A

Winter is officially over and Osheaga has just released its annual lineup to celebrate.

Story continues below

The highly anticipated bill dropped on Tuesday, revealing some of the biggest names in music. The Lumineers, The Chemical Brothers and Childish Gambino have been confirmed as headliners for the Quebec-based festival.

This year, Osheaga will return to Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau. The summer music festival takes place between Aug. 2 and 4.

A plethora of popular artists was also revealed to be joining the iconic trio of headliners, including Interpol, City and Colour, Janelle Monae, Tame Impala, Flume, Logic and Hozier among many more.

READ MORE: Justin Bieber to take break from music to focus on ‘deep rooted issues’

Osheaga has been known for its constant rotation of solid lineups since its inception in 2006.

Welcoming many of the biggest artists across the globe, both old and new, Osheaga has successfully enticed tens of thousands of music-lovers to attend the festival for a dozen years.

From Arctic Monkeys, Coldplay and The Killers, to Lana Del Ray, Radiohead and the Red Hot Chili Peppers, Osheaga’s lineups have made it one of the most popular, if not the most popular festival in Canada.

However, it seems this year’s incarnation has left many avid festival-goers in disappointment.

While it offers a great variety of musical acts from different genres, it seems people are confused as to what kind of audience the festival hopes to attract.

General atmosphere at the Osheaga Music and Art Festival at Parc Jean-Drapeau on Aug. 3, 2018 in Montreal.

Mark Horton/Getty Images

READ MORE: Myspace accidentally deletes 12 years of music in server migration

Tickets and VIP passes are now on sale and can be found on the official Osheaga website.

General admission weekend passes start at $325.

As of this writing, the lineup schedule has not yet been revealed.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Canadian music festivals
childish gambino
City and Colour
Flume
Hozier
Interpol
Janelle Monae
Logic
Osheaga
Osheaga 2019
Osheaga dates
Osheaga Lineup
Osheaga lineup 2019
osheaga tickets
tame impala
The Chemical Brothers
The Lumineers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.