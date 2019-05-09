Britney Spears takes out restraining order against ex-manager Sam Lutfi

Britney Spears was granted a temporary restraining order against her former friend and supposed ex-manager Sam Lutfi on Wednesday.

The document requires that the 44-year-old stay 200 yards away from Spears, her parents Jamie and Lynne Spears and her two sons Sean and Jayden Federline, according to Billboard.

In the document, Spears, 37, accused Lutfi of threatening and harassing her family via text messages while also disparaging them over social media when she was receiving care in a psychiatric facility.

“Mr. Lutfi’s actions have caused severe mental trauma at a time where Ms. Spears is recovering from stress related to her father’s health and her work,” reads the document. “Mr. Lutfi’s unjustified interference in her life threaten Ms. Spears’ safety and well-being.”

Because of this, the judge has restricted Lutfi from further contacting and disparaging the singer or her family, at least while the ruling is in effect.

The order was granted until a further hearing, which is scheduled for May 28. Only then will the judge determine whether the Toxic singer is eligible for a permanent restraining order against Lutfi.

This isn’t the first time the Spears family has filed a restraining order against Lutfi.

He was ordered to stay away from the singer in 2008 after her father, Jamie, alleged that Lutfi had drugged his daughter, preventing her from making contact with her family in an attempt to ultimately control her career for a number of years, according to Rolling Stone.

The first restraining order was short-lived, and another one was filed that July for undisclosed reasons. It lasted three years.

this isn't 2008 no one believes all their lies any longer #timesUp — Sam Lutfi (@SamLutfi) May 8, 2019

Shortly afterwards, Spears’ father became her conservator.

Unfortunately, due to a ruptured colon and his decaying health, Jamie was hospitalized early this year, making his wife the singer’s new conservator.

As a result, the Womanizer star was forced to put her Las Vegas residency, Domination, and her career as a whole on an “indefinite hiatus.”

On Wednesday morning, Lutfi claimed he has not made direct contact with Spears since 2009.

He also denied the singer’s recent allegations, insisting he hasn’t since caused her any distress or mental health issues, according to the Guardian.

Lutfi further claimed he was exercising his right to freedom of speech after attempting to persuade Spears’ mother, Lynne, to allow him to be Britney’s new conservator instead of her.

“We are disappointed at the outcome,” admitted Lutfi’s attorney, Marc Gans, in an official statement. “I think it is overly broad and violates Mr. Lutfi’s constitutional rights.”

“This is a temporary order, and we look forward to coming back,” he concluded.

Late last month, after a month of receiving care, Spears checked out of the mental health treatment facility where she was residing.

She returned home to her family and boyfriend Sam Asghari on April 25.

Since then, Spears has stayed relatively active on social media, assuring her fans that she’s doing well.

She shared a workout video on Instagram, revealing that she lost five pounds during the treatment.

“Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss,” she wrote. “Yay for me.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

