Britney Spears announces new ‘Domination’ Las Vegas 2019 residency

Britney Spears is returning to Las Vegas after the pop icon announced her Britney: Domination 2019 residency at Sin City’s new Park MGM.

The 36-year-old “Toxic” singer made the announcement Thursday during an appearance in Vegas.

“I am so happy to be returning to my second home – Las Vegas!” Spears said in a statement. “I’m working on a brand-new show and I’m so excited for my fans to see it! It’s going to be so much fun being back on stage and I can’t wait to perform at Park Theater.”

The Domination announcement was live streamed via Ellen DeGeneres’ YouTube channel, where Spears emerged from a stage in front of the hotel wearing a black, long sleeved turtleneck dress with star cut-outs on her hips.



Story continues below Excited to be returning to Vegas in February 2019 at the @ParkTheaterLV with a brand new show!!! Tickets go on sale Friday, October 26th, and fans on my mailing list will have access to an exclusive pre-sale at 10am PT tomorrow! #BritneyDomination https://t.co/bZusGFxVMb pic.twitter.com/Bzgc22vsNS — Britney Spears (@britneyspears) October 19, 2018

The “Baby One More Time” singer’s previous residency took place at Planet Hollywood. Her Britney: Piece of Me residency initially launched in 2013, but was extended to the point where she did nearly 250 gigs, and grossed over US$137 million over the four-year stint, according to Billboard.

“Britney Spears has been a fan favorite in the pop music world and a leader in the entertainment industry for more than 20 years,” said Bill Hornbuckle, president of MGM Resorts International,in a statement. “We’ve enjoyed a great relationship with her team throughout the years so bringing the Queen of Pop to Park MGM, and adding her to our resident artist lineup, is exciting for me personally as well as for our company. We look forward to her grand opening in February when her fans will rock Park Theater.”

Her performance dates are:

February 13-14; 16-17; 20; 22-23; 27

March 1-2

May 8; 10-11; 15; 17-18; 22; 24-26

July 24; 26-27; 31

August 2-3; 7; 9-10; 14; 16-17

Tickets will go on sale Oct. 26 at 10 a.m. PT.