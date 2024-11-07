Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Saskatchewan Fashion week showcases Indigenous design and voices

By Nicole Healey Global News
Posted November 7, 2024 6:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Fashion Week showcases Indigenous design and voices'
Saskatchewan Fashion Week showcases Indigenous design and voices
Saskatchewan Fashion Week showcases Indigenous design and voices
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit

Saskatchewan Fashion Week, in Saskatoon, is in full swing and local and aspiring designers are not only showcasing their work on the runway but also partaking in an Indigenous led conference.

SFW is partnering with the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies to host a two-day event within fashion week — Design Legacies: Indigenous Fashion & Textiles SUMMIT.

“I think any time you are trying to uplift and make changes in the industry, it’s important that we have people from diverse backgrounds.” said Ryan Jimmy, director of academic strategy at the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies.

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

With around 150 delegates and keynotes from across Canada, the summit aims to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration among Indigenous communities, fashion professionals and textile innovators.

Two keynote speakers include Helen Oro, an accessory designer who owns Oro Design, and Destiny Seymour, an interior designer who created Indigo Arrows.

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

“I think it’s important to have these types of things here at home, because usually when it comes to fashion, we have to leave the country and province to attend conferences like this,” said Oro. “So I think it’s so nice to have it here at home.”

Oro will speak on day two of the summit, while Seymour started off the event Thursday.

“As a business owner, I just want to let them know, share some of my insight and hopefully inspire them to keep going and to keep finding their own stories,” said Seymour.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices