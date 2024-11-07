Saskatchewan Fashion week showcases Indigenous design and voices

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Fashion Week, in Saskatoon, is in full swing and local and aspiring designers are not only showcasing their work on the runway but also partaking in an Indigenous led conference.

SFW is partnering with the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies to host a two-day event within fashion week — Design Legacies: Indigenous Fashion & Textiles SUMMIT.

“I think any time you are trying to uplift and make changes in the industry, it’s important that we have people from diverse backgrounds.” said Ryan Jimmy, director of academic strategy at the Saskatchewan Indian Institute of Technologies.

With around 150 delegates and keynotes from across Canada, the summit aims to foster meaningful dialogue and collaboration among Indigenous communities, fashion professionals and textile innovators.

Two keynote speakers include Helen Oro, an accessory designer who owns Oro Design, and Destiny Seymour, an interior designer who created Indigo Arrows.

“I think it’s important to have these types of things here at home, because usually when it comes to fashion, we have to leave the country and province to attend conferences like this,” said Oro. “So I think it’s so nice to have it here at home.”

Oro will speak on day two of the summit, while Seymour started off the event Thursday.

“As a business owner, I just want to let them know, share some of my insight and hopefully inspire them to keep going and to keep finding their own stories,” said Seymour.