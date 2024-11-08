2025 Grammy Awards nominations: Beyoncé leads list of music contenders

Send this page to someone via email

Welcome to Beyoncé country. When it comes to the 2025 Grammy Award nominations, Cowboy Carter rules them all. She leads the nods with 11, bringing her career total to 99 nominations. That makes her the most nominated artist in Grammy history.

Cowboy Carter is up for album and country album of the year, and Texas Hold ’Em is nominated for record, song and country song of the year. She also received nominations in a wide swath of genres, including pop, country, Americana and melodic rap performance categories.

This is her first time receiving nominations in the country and Americana categories. Previously, she and her husband Jay-Z were tied for most career nominations, at 88.

If Beyoncé wins the album of the year, she’ll become the first Black woman to do so in the 21st century. Lauryn Hill last won in 1999 for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, joining Natalie Cole and Whitney Houston as the only Black women to take home the Grammys’ top prize.

Story continues below advertisement

Post Malone also received his first ever nominations in the country categories this year, having released his debut country album F-1 Trillion in August. That one is up for country album and I Had Some Help, his collaboration with Morgan Wallen, is nominated for country song and country duo/group performance. They are Wallen’s first ever Grammy nominations.

2:03 Beyonce’s ‘Cowboy Carter’ spurs fashion inclusivity at Calgary Stampede

Malone is just behind Beyoncé, with seven nominations, tied with Billie Eilish, Kendrick Lamar and Charli XCX, who earned her first nominations as a solo artist.

Lamar’s ubiquitous diss track released during his feud with Drake, Not Like Us, is nominated for record and song of the year, rap song, music video as well as best rap performance. He has two simultaneous entries in the latter category, a career first: Future & Metro Boomin featuring Lamar, “Like That” is up for best rap performance and best rap song.

Story continues below advertisement

This is his third time receiving two simultaneous nominations for best rap song.

Taylor Swift and first-time nominees Sabrina Carpenter and Chappell Roan boast of six nominations each.

Last year, women artists dominated the major categories. This year, that continues somewhat, but the main trend seems to be a variance of genre. In the album of the year category, alongside Cowboy Carter is André 3000’s new age, alt-jazz New Blue Sun and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier’s Djesse Vol. 4. Rising pop stars Carpenter and Roan round it out, with Short n’ Sweet and The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess respectively, as well as Swift’s The Tortured Poets Department, Eilish’s Hit Me Hard and Soft, and Charli XCX’s rave-ready BRAT.

Eilish is the only artist to have her first three albums become nominated for album of the year.

Last year, Swift won album of the year for Midnights, breaking the record for most wins in the category with four. This year, she becomes the first ever woman to seven career nominations in the category.

2:18 The concert boost: How top acts like Taylor Swift, Beyonce are driving economic growth

“The breadth and the variety of genres represented in the general field feels new and really exciting,” says the Recording Academy CEO and President Harvey Mason Jr. He credits an active and evolving voting body for its success. “We’ve been very intentional in how we looked at and tried to rebalance our membership. So not just gender or people of color, different racial makeup, but also genre equity and trying to make sure that all different types of music in different regions and different locations are being represented in every way possible.”

Story continues below advertisement

Only recordings commercially released in the U.S. between Sept. 16, 2023 through Aug. 30, 2024 were eligible for nominations. The final round of Grammy voting, which determines its winners, will take place Dec. 12 through January 3.

Get daily National news Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day. Sign up for daily National newsletter Sign Up By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

The 2025 Grammy Awards take place Feb. 2 from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.

Find a list of the nominees in the major categories, below.

—

Record of the Year

The Beatles – Now and Then

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – 360

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Album of the Year

André 3000 – New Blue Sun

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Charli XCX – Brat

Jacob Collier – Djesse Vol. 4

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Song of the Year

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Sabrina Carpenter – Please Please Please

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

Story continues below advertisement

Best New Artist

Benson Boone

Doechii

Chappell Roan

Khruangbin

Raye

Sabrina Carpenter

Shaboozey

Teddy Swims

Best Pop Solo Performance

Beyoncé – Bodyguard

Billie Eilish – Birds of a Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Charli XCX – Apple

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Ariana Grande, Brandy & Monica – The Boy Is Mine – Remix

Beyoncé Featuring Post Malone – Levii’s Jeans

Charli XCX & Billie Eilish – Guess Featuring Billie Eilish

Gracie Abrams Featuring Taylor Swift – Us.

Lady Gaga & Bruno Mars – Die With a Smile

Best Pop Vocal Album

Ariana Grande – Eternal Sunshine

Billie Eilish – Hit Me Hard and Soft

Chappell Roan – The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess

Sabrina Carpenter – Short n’ Sweet

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

2:07 Taylor Swift is coming and Toronto says it’s ‘ready for it’

Best Dance/Electronic Music Album

Charli XCX – Brat

Four Tet – Three

Justice – Hyperdrama

Kaytranada – Timeless

Zedd – Telos

Story continues below advertisement

Best Rock Performance

The Beatles – Now and Then

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – The American Dream Is Killing Me

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St. Vincent – Broken Man

Best Rock Song

The Black Keys – Beautiful People (Stay High)

Green Day – Dilemma

Idles – Gift Horse

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

St. Vincent – Broken Man

Best Rock Album

The Black Crowes – Happiness Bastards

Fontaines D.C. – Romance

Green Day – Saviors

Idles – Tangk

Jack White – No Name

Pearl Jam – Dark Matter

The Rolling Stones – Hackney Diamonds

Best Alternative Music Performance

Cage the Elephant – Neon Pill

Fontaines D.C. – Starburster

Kim Gordon – Bye Bye

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Song of the Lake

St. Vincent – Flea

Best Alternative Music Album

Brittany Howard – What Now

Clairo – Char

Kim Gordon – The Collective

Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds – Wild God

St. Vincent – All Born Screaming

Best R&B Song

Coco Jones – Here We Go (Uh Oh)

Kehlani – After Hours

Muni Long – Ruined Me

SZA – Saturn

Tems – Burning

Story continues below advertisement

Best R&B Album

Chris Brown – 11:11 (Deluxe)

Lalah Hathaway – Vantablack

Lucky Daye – Algorithm

Muni Long – Revenge

Usher – Coming Home

3:13 Grammy Awards 2024: Guitar used during iconic Tracy Chapman performance had Canadian roots

Best Rap Performance

Cardi B – Enough (Miami)

Common & Pete Rock Featuring Posdnuos – When the Sun Shines Again

Doechii – Nissan Altima

Eminem – Houdini

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Best Rap Song

Future, Metro Boomin & Kendrick Lamar – Like That

Glorilla – Yeah Glo!

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Rapsody & Hit-Boy – Asteroids

¥$, Kanye West, Ty Dolla $ign & Rich the Kid Featuring Playboi Carti – Carnival

Story continues below advertisement

Best Rap Album

Common & Pete Rock – The Auditorium Vol. 1

Doechii – Alligator Bites Never Heal

Eminem – The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce)

Future & Metro Boomin – We Don’t Trust You

J. Cole – Might Delete Later

Best Country Solo Performance

Beyoncé – 16 Carriages

Chris Stapleton – It Takes a Woman

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Beyoncé & Miley Cyrus – II Most Wanted

Brothers Osborne – Break Mine

Dan + Shay – Bigger Houses

Kelsea Ballerini & Noah Kahan – Cowboys Cry Too

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Best Country Song

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Jelly Roll – I Am Not Okay

Kacey Musgraves – The Architect

Post Malone Featuring Morgan Wallen – I Had Some Help

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Best Country Album

Beyoncé – Cowboy Carter

Chris Stapleton – Higher

Kacey Musgraves – Deeper Well

Lainey Wilson – Whirlwind

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – The Dreamer

Jim Gaffigan – The Prisoner

Nikki Glaser – Someday You’ll Die

Ricky Gervais – Armageddon

Trevor Noah – Where Was I

Story continues below advertisement

Best Music Video

A$AP Rocky – Tailor Swif

Charli XCX – 360

Eminem – Houdini

Kendrick Lamar – Not Like Us

Taylor Swift Featuring Post Malone – Fortnight

–

For a complete list of the 2025 Grammy nominees, visit the official Grammys site.