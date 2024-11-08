Menu

Canada

‘Fearless’ 3-year-old cancer survivor gifted Taylor Swift tickets to Toronto

By Felicia Parrillo Global News
Posted November 8, 2024 5:00 am
2 min read
Click to play video: 'Quebec toddler who survived cancer gifted tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto'
Quebec toddler who survived cancer gifted tickets to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Toronto
WATCH: Taylor Swift fans, or “Swifties,” come in all shapes and sizes. But few have battled against such odds, at such a young age, as three-year-old Chiara Langton. Global’s Felicia Parrillo was there the moment the little girl found out she's about to see daylight after dark times.
It hasn’t been an easy year and a half for Chiara Langton and her family.

The toddler has been in remission from leukemia, and so much of their days have been filled with hospital visits, chemotherapy and appointments.

“We’re still at the hospital every two weeks, still doing chemo at home, we still have trips to the ER if we get fevers and things,” said Chiara’s mother Christine Clogg from their home in Île-Perrot, Que. “So still, a lot going on, but we’re doing a lot better.”

One thing that has helped Chiara through it all is music. More specifically, Taylor Swift’s music.

What started as her mother’s favourite artist, has turned into a full blown obsession for the three-year-old. From mimicking Swift’s outfits, to instruments, microphones, and of course, learning the lyrics to her songs.

Her mother says the music has helped her feel normal, during the most difficult times.

“One of our favourites, which we both have on bracelets, is “I’m a real tough kid, I can handle it,” Clogg said.

“We will sing that one before chemo, we will watch it as we’re getting ready — it’s kind of our hype-up song.”

Chiara Langton is in remission from leukemia. The toddler will be going to see her favourite musician, Taylor Swift, perform. View image in full screen
Chiara Langton is in remission from leukemia. The toddler will be going to see her favourite musician, Taylor Swift, perform. Felicia Parrillo/Global News

Clogg says ever since the toddler has taken notice of Swift’s Eras tour, her dream has been to see her perform in person. Unable to get sold-out tickets, she’s been entering every draw and contest she can get her hands on, including the Rogers Taylor Tuesday, social media contest.

Trending Now

“Just to give her that normal experience — that just life is normal, we can go to a concert, we can experience this fun, magical event and kind of just wash away this past year and half of not so fun times and make happy memories,” said Clogg.

To help turn that dream into a reality, Rogers heard of their story and decided to gift the family two free tickets, plus travel and accommodation to Toronto, where Swift is set to perform later in this month.

Global News delivered the surprise to the family — and they were left speechless.

“Chiara! We’re going to Taylor Swift!” Thank you,” Clogg said tearfully.

A reminder for the “fearless” toddler that even the biggest dreams can come true.

Click to play video: 'Montreal parents to host blood drive for 2-year-old daughter in remission'
Montreal parents to host blood drive for 2-year-old daughter in remission
