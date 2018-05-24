Kevin Federline is reportedly seeking $60K a month for child support from Britney Spears

Kevin Federline, the ex-husband of pop singer Britney Spears, is requesting more child support for their two sons.

In court documents filed on Tuesday, Federline claims he makes less than 1 per cent of what Spears does.

The father of six — who shares sons Sean Preston, 12, and Jayden James, 11, with Spears — claims he is currently earning $3,000 a month and receives $20,000 ($10,000 per son) each month from the singer in child support.

“We think the reasonable needs for the children while they would be in Kevin’s custody is probably three times what he’s currently receiving,” Federline’s lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan told People.

Federline claims in the documents that Spears “earns in excess of $34,000,000 per year.”

In the documents, Federline claims he is less of a “name” and less in demand than he was a decade ago, and, as such, his income has been negatively affected.

He says he currently lives in a 2,000 square foot home with his current wife, their two children, two children from a previous marriage and the two sons he shares with Spears.

As a result, Federline says he cannot provide a similar lifestyle as the one his kids enjoy with Spears. “Sean and Jayden have to share a room at my house,” the documents state. “There is no room for them to invite friends over or to have sleepovers.” He also added that he hasn’t been able to take the children on vacation in years.

He claimed in the documents that he cannot give his kids any of the other luxury items he alleges Spears does, including “ATVs, every video game system imaginable, iPads, laptops, and the best and abundance of clothing, technology and consumer goods.”

He is requesting more child support “to provide some sort of remote parity between the lifestyles.”

He is also asking that Spears contribute to his lawyer’s fees incurred to date and future fees anticipated.

The documents also state that Spears refuses to provide her financial records to allow the lawyers and the court to determine a proper guideline for the child support.

“We tried to see if we could voluntarily come to an agreement on what the increased number of child support would be and in the process for doing that, [Britney’s team] came back with several conditions that were not acceptable,” Federline’s lawyer Vincent Kaplan said in a statement. “As a result, Kevin had to file a formal request that the court determine what the appropriate amount for child support is. If the court decides that this should be a reasonable needs order, then we’re going to use expert testimony to establish what the reasonable needs are of the minor children.”

Spears and Federline divorced in 2007 after three years of marriage.