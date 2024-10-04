Eminem shares he’s going to be a grandpa in heartwarming new video

Send this page to someone via email

Eminem is going to be a grandpa.

The 51-year-old rapper released a heartwarming music video for his song Temporary on Thursday, dedicated to his daughter, Hailie Jade Mathers. The video features a montage of old videos and footage of the dad-daughter pair, from her childhood to her wedding just this past May.

Toward the end of the video, she presents him with a blue Detroit Lions football jersey, complete with “Grandpa” and the number 1 across the back, as well as a sonogram image.

Overcome with emotion, Eminem’s eyes widen and tear up while his jaw drops.

A still from Eminem’s video captures the emotional moment he learns he’s going to be a grandpa. Eminem / YouTube

The exciting revelation comes just months after Mathers married husband Evan McClintock, tying the knot in a modest ceremony at Greencrest Manor in Battle Creek, Mich.

The happy couple met while attending Michigan State University in 2016, and got engaged in 2023.

Shortly after the video was released, the mom-to-be posted a series of photos of herself and McClintock on her Instagram page looking at the sonogram, writing in the caption that their baby is due next year.

“Mom & dad est. 2025,” she captioned the post.

Mathers has been a staple in her dad’s songs since he rose to stardom in the late 1990s so, naturally, fans were quick to congratulate her and marvel at the passage of time.

“The world watched you grow up and now you’re having a baby,” commented one well-wisher.

“Congratulations sweetheart. I’ve grown up listening to your daddy and watching you grow up and us fans feel honored to be able to bask in this joyous moment with you all,” wrote another.