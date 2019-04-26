Britney Spears checks out from psychiatric facility

Britney Spears has checked out of a mental health treatment facility on Thursday and has returned home.

The 37-year-old pop star checked into the facility earlier this month but had remained active by posting on social media twice to talk to fans and going out in public.

Spears was picked up by her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, who drove her home, according to People.

On Wednesday, Spears shared a workout video on Instagram, saying that she has lost five pounds during treatment.

“Who knew stress would be a great 5 pound weight loss. Yay for me,” Spears captioned the video.

Spears, 37, checked herself into an undisclosed mental health facility late last month after struggling to deal with her father’s (Jamie Spears) longstanding illness, according to Reuters.

The older Spears has been suffering from a ruptured colon and reportedly had a second surgery very recently. The Toxic singer was forced to put her Las Vegas residency, Domination, on an “indefinite hiatus.”

A small group of fans gathered for a “FreeBritney” protest at West Hollywood’s City Hall earlier this week. They demanded Spears be released from the facility — suggesting the pop sensation was being held against her own will.

While Spears showed her appreciation for the passionate fans and their concerns, she admitted that the protests and rumours are “just making it harder” for her.

“My situation is unique,” she added, “but I promise I’m doing what’s best at this moment.” Fortunately for fans, Spears concluded her message by saying, “Don’t worry, I will be back very soon.”

Along with her video, Spears posted a lengthy statement which did not beat around the bush, that reads:

“I wanted to say hi, because things that are being said have just gotten out of control! There’s rumors [and] death threats to my family and my team, and just so many things crazy things being said. I am trying to take a moment for myself, but everything that’s happening is just making it harder for me. Don’t believe everything you read and hear.”

“You may not know this about me,” she continued, “but I am strong and stand up for what I want! Your love and dedication is amazing, but what I need right now is a little bit of privacy to deal with all the hard things that life is throwing my way. If you could do that, I would be forever grateful.”

She revealed that while she just needed time for her own self care, she felt like she had to address the controversy online before things got any worse — specifically for her younger sister, Jamie Lynn Spears.

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Spears has completed her psychiatric treatment. Neither she nor her representatives have commented on the matter.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,’” wrote Spears, with a smiley face in an Instagram post earlier this month, containing a picture which reads, “Fall in love with taking care of your self, mind, body, spirit.”

The singer has yet to publicly announce that she is at home.

— With files from Global News’ Adam Wallis