Britney Spears fans stage protest, demand she be released from psychiatric facility

Passionate fans of the world-renowned pop sensation Britney Spears, gathered outside of West Hollywood’s City Hall on Monday to protest against the mental health facility which the star is currently receiving treatment from.

Some of these fans are claiming that the facility is holding the Womanizer singer captive against her will.

Spears, 37, checked into the undisclosed hospital in March after struggling to deal with her father’s (Jamie Spears) longstanding illness, according to Reuters.

The small group of supporters paraded around the street corner in the afternoon while waving signs which read “#FreeBritney.” Collectively, they preached that Spears did not need help and demanded her immediate release from the facility.

A majority of the protest was livestreamed on YouTube.

It wasn’t long after announcing a Las Vegas residency in October, that Spears’ father fell ill with a ruptured colon. He was close to death in November, according to the singer, and has recently undergone a second colon surgery, according to Variety.

The illness reportedly took a severe toll on Spears’ mental health and forced her to put the Domination residency on an “indefinite hiatus” back in January.

“I don’t even know where to start with this because this is so tough for me to say,” said Spears in a lengthy Instagram post. “I will not be performing my new show, Domination.”

“I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart,” she added, including a photo of herself with her parents.

“However, it’s important to always put your family first…” she continued, “and that’s the decision I had to make.”

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

While the If You Seek Amy singer has been undergoing treatment for nearly a month now, Jamie Lynn Spears, is showing her support by defending her older sister from online bullies.

After being accused of not supporting the star, the younger Spears shared a video on Twitter on Tuesday along with a lengthy rant.

The video featured Spears escorting her older sister through a vicious crowd of paparazzi in 2007 — after the star’s first mental breakdown, which she was treated for shortly after.

“10 years ago, who was there?” wrote Jamie Lynn. “I have been here long before anyone else and I’ll be here long after.”

“I love my sister with everything I have,” she continued. “So anyone or anything that speaks to the contrary can GTFOH with all the comments about what you don’t understand.”

Don’t come for me or the ones I love anymore. You can move the “blank” outta here with all that, just like this other lady who was running her mouth.👋🏻 — Jamie Lynn Spears (@jamielynnspears) April 23, 2019

“Don’t come for me or the ones I love anymore,” she concluded. “You can move the ‘blank’ outta here with all that.”

As of this writing, it’s unclear when Spears will complete her psychiatric treatment. Neither she nor her representatives have commented on the matter.

“We all need to take time for a little ‘me time,'” wrote Spears, with a smiley face in an Instagram post earlier this month, containing a picture which reads, “Fall in love with taking care of your self, mind, body, spirit.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis and needs help, resources are available. In case of an emergency, please call 911 for immediate help. The Canadian Association for Suicide Prevention, Depression Hurts and Kids Help Phone 1-800-668-6868 all offer ways of getting help if you, or someone you know, may be suffering from mental health issues.

