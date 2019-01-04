Britney Spears puts Vegas show on indefinite hiatus to care for sick father

Britney Spears is putting her planned Las Vegas residency on hold to focus on her father’s recovery from a life-threatening illness.

The Everytime singer announced Friday that she is going on an indefinite work hiatus.

Her residency was scheduled to begin in February at Park Theater at the Park MGM casino and resort.

The statement announcing her decision says her father, Jamie Spears, has had a complicated recovery after becoming ill two months ago, undergoing emergency surgery and spending several days in hospital.

“I don’t even know where to start with this because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show, Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year so doing this breaks my heart,” she began, including an old photo of herself and her parents.

The pop star continued: “However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make. A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him.”

“I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on http://britneyspears.com,” she tweeted.

“I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you and love you all… always,” Spears concluded.

Two months ago, Spears’ father “became seriously ill and was rushed to Sunrise Hospital in Las Vegas,” according to a statement. “His colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery.”

Jamie “spent the next 28 days in the hospital under the care of the amazing doctors, nurses and staff at the hospital, [which] the Spears family credits with saving his life,” the statement continued. “After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength and is expected to make a full recovery.”

Refunds for Britney Domination shows are available at the point of purchase.

Bill Hornbuckle, president of casino operator MGM Resorts International, says the company respects Spears’ commitment to her family.

—With files from the Associated Press