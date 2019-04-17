Madonna drops new single ‘Medellin,’ first song in 4 years

Madonna is back, after nearly four years, with brand new music — her first since 2015’s Rebel Heart.

The Like a Virgin singer dropped the lead single, Medellin, from her upcoming 14th studio album on Wednesday.

Medellin was co-produced by the 60-year-old star and her longtime collaborator Mirwais. The song features Colombian singer/songwriter Maluma.

Madonna also revealed the release date and tracklist for the highly anticipated album — which is entitled Madame X — it features 13 tracks and will be released in late spring, according to the singer.

Madame X will also feature Migos‘ Quavo and Swae Lee among others.

Medellin is the capital of the Antioquia province in Colombia. It is often referred to as the “City of Eternal Spring” and is the hometown of Maluma, 25, who sings in Spanish for most of the song.

“This seems incredible,” wrote Maluma on Twitter, “Madonna and Maluma. I still cannot believe it, but it is a reality!”

The up-and-comer continued to show his deepest gratitude to Madonna for the opportunity. The two had met previously at the 2018 MTV Music Awards after his performance and began working together after that.

“It’s impossible to contain the tears and emotions after hearing this,” he wrote following the release. “They don’t know my happiness or what this represents for my life!”

Medellin is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Madame X will be released on June 14, it can now be pre-ordered and saved through the official Madonna website.

Madame X tracklist:

Medellin [ft. Maluma] Dark Ballet God Control Future [ft. Quavo] Batuka Killers Who Are Partying Crave [ft. Swae Lee] Crazy Come Alive Faz Gostoso [ft. Anitta] Bitch I’m Loca [ft. Maluma] Don’t Search I Find I Rise

