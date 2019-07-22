‘Riverdale’ costars Cole Sprouse, Lili Reinhart split after 2 years
Riverdale’s Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart have ended their relationship after two years of dating.
Us Weekly confirmed the news on Monday just days after Sprouse and Reinhart attended Comic-Con with their Riverdale co-stars in San Diego.
The publication also notes that Sprouse and Reinhart kept their distance from each other at Entertainment Weekly‘s Comic-Con party this weekend.
Sprouse and Reinhart play onscreen couple Jughead Jones and Betty Cooper on Riverdale.
They were first linked in July 2017 when they were spotted kissing at Comic-Con.
They both posted tributes to each other on Valentine’s Day this year.
“Quite actually the only thing keeping me sane is @lilireinhart,” Sprouse captioned a photo of Reinhart.
He posted one other photo, writing, “Another one just for good measure.”
“You make me very happy. Happy Valentine’s Day, my love,” she wrote to him.
Many Riverdale fans took to Twitter to discuss the breakup once the news spread.
Sprouse and Reinhart have not publicly spoken about the breakup as of this writing.Follow @KatieScottNews
