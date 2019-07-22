‘A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood’ trailer: First look at Tom Hanks as Mr. Rogers

It’s a beautiful day in the neighbourhood because the first trailer for the Mr. Rogers movie is here.

The movie, titled A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, stars Tom Hanks as Fred Rogers.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood is inspired by a real-life friendship between Fred Rogers (Hanks) and journalist Tom Junod (Matthew Rhys).

READ MORE: ‘Cats’ movie trailer: Internet recoils at teaser for live-action musical

“After the jaded magazine writer (Rhys) is assigned a profile of Fred Rogers, he overcomes his skepticism, learning about empathy, kindness and decency from America’s most beloved neighbour,” reads a description of the film from Sony.

“Hello, neighbour,” Hanks’ Mr. Rogers says in the trailer before singing the opening theme song.

Junod tells Rogers he is on set to interview him.

“This piece will be for an issue about heroes,” Rhys’ character tells Rogers. “Do you consider yourself a hero?”

Rogers responds: “We are trying to give the world positive ways of dealing with their feelings.”

“There are many things you can do,” Rogers says. “You can play all the lowest keys on the piano at the same time.”

READ MORE: Crew member dies after falling from balcony on set of Tom Hanks’ Mister Rogers movie

“Sometimes, we have to ask for help, and that’s OK,” Rogers says at the end of the trailer. “I think the best thing we can do is to let people know that each one of them is precious.”

Marielle Heller directed A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood, which also stars Susan Kelechi Watson and Chris Cooper.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood hits theatres Nov. 22.

Watch the trailer in the video above.