‘Cats’ movie trailer: Internet recoils at teaser for live-action musical
The movie version of hit stage musical Cats released its first trailer on Thursday and many viewers were not
feline feeling it.
The movie, to be released in December, features Taylor Swift along with Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and James Corden.
Cats uses the actors’ faces and covers their bodies in computer-generated fur as they sing and dance.
Many people took to Twitter to share that they were terrified after the trailer for the live-action adaptation dropped on Thursday.
Forbes film critic Scott Mendelson said the trailer for the live-action musical was “appropriately terrifying and insane, like a drug-induced nightmare. I can’t wait!”
Film critic Kristy Puchko said: “My brain has melted. My eyes are bleeding. There is no god.”
Culture writer Alanna Bennett said: “Imagine being a human in that world and your cat looks like this.”
Washington Post writer Alexandra Petri wrote: “You’ll be playing a cat, in Cats! We’re using digital technology to make you a cat.”
Some Twitter users were haunted by what they watched.
Other Twitter users decided to add a different score to the Cats trailer.
Still other users were concerned about the size of the cat-actors.
Cats will be released on Dec. 20.
