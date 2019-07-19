‘Cats’ movie trailer: Internet recoils at teaser for live-action musical

The movie version of hit stage musical Cats released its first trailer on Thursday and many viewers were not feline feeling it.

The movie, to be released in December, features Taylor Swift along with Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and James Corden.

Cats uses the actors’ faces and covers their bodies in computer-generated fur as they sing and dance.

Many people took to Twitter to share that they were terrified after the trailer for the live-action adaptation dropped on Thursday.

Forbes film critic Scott Mendelson said the trailer for the live-action musical was “appropriately terrifying and insane, like a drug-induced nightmare. I can’t wait!”

Film critic Kristy Puchko said: “My brain has melted. My eyes are bleeding. There is no god.”

I don't know what I expected from CATS' "digital fur technology" but the short answer is NOT this. My brain has melted. My eyes are bleeding. There is no god. pic.twitter.com/HMeM0ixal1 — Kristy Puchko (@KristyPuchko) July 18, 2019

Culture writer Alanna Bennett said: “Imagine being a human in that world and your cat looks like this.”

Imagine being a human in that world and your cat looks like this pic.twitter.com/QJLM145Zcu — alanna bennett (@AlannaBennett) July 18, 2019

just watched the CATS trailer how do i unwatch the CATS trailer — jacksfilms (@jacksfilms) July 18, 2019

weirdest bits of the cats trailer:

– face:head ratio is totally off. all the cats have faces too big for their heads. how did no one spot this

– they wanted to give girl cats sexy boobs AND keep it PG so have given them nipple-less hairy mounds??

– clothes or skin? no one knows — anna leszkiewicz (@annaleszkie) July 19, 2019

Washington Post writer Alexandra Petri wrote: “You’ll be playing a cat, in Cats! We’re using digital technology to make you a cat.”

“you’ll be playing a cat, in Cats! We’re using digital technology to make you a cat”

“a relief, then, because I was about to ask a follow-up question about whether I would be a befurred nude entity, smooth in weird places, neither fully cat nor fully human” — Alexandra Petri (@petridishes) July 18, 2019

Some Twitter users were haunted by what they watched.

idk, i think taylor swift looks good in the cats trailer pic.twitter.com/yCSEHqGPEs — Josh Kurp (@JoshKurp) July 18, 2019

james corden in the cats trailer is what i see when i have sleep paralysis pic.twitter.com/xyA95f8kPs — 🌻pip🌻 (@pip_cowan) July 19, 2019

it has been one full hour since I saw the CATS (2019) trailer and this is the image that will haunt me pic.twitter.com/98Ej35v8v5 — Christina Grace (@C_GraceT) July 18, 2019

somehow the people in Cats look more nude than if they were actually nude, and it's weird as hell. pic.twitter.com/vw8vtsIAUa — Gavia Baker-Whitelaw (@Hello_Tailor) July 18, 2019

I showed Pancake the Cats trailer and then she put herself in a drawer. pic.twitter.com/QCST5w4IJA — Sarah (@Cinesnark) July 19, 2019

Twitter watching the Cats trailer pic.twitter.com/fhhotFNOW4 — Jeremy C. Shipp (@JeremyCShipp) July 19, 2019

Other Twitter users decided to add a different score to the Cats trailer.

I put the song from Us onto the Cats trailer and I think it fits better. pic.twitter.com/VMBlbeDQs5 — "Ian" Abramson (@ianabramson) July 18, 2019

The 'Cats' trailer but with the 'Annihilation' score pic.twitter.com/MIFUsjylzR — Bob Marshall (@bobmarshall) July 18, 2019

Still other users were concerned about the size of the cat-actors.

THE CATS ARE TOO SMALL!!! I REPEAT, THE CATS ARE TOO SMALL!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/z7IGQYFDCQ — Nicole Silverberg (@nsilverberg) July 18, 2019

I OWN A VERY SMALL CAT SHE DOES NOT LOOK THIS TINY ON MY BED pic.twitter.com/0vipSd5vm9 — Emily “kind of a speed freak” Heller (@emilypheller) July 18, 2019

nobody involved in making this movie knows how large or small at cat is pic.twitter.com/AH2wS17HNu — Megan Lasher (@MeganLasher) July 18, 2019

Star Wars Epsiode IX Rise Of Skywalker who?

I am only gonna watch Taylor Swift as a cat dancing around furniture double the size of humans.pic.twitter.com/9wGFjqBODP — Getaway_DREAM (@Unholy_Josh) July 17, 2019

Cats will be released on Dec. 20.

Watch the trailer in the video above.

—With files from Reuters