July 19, 2019 10:41 am
Updated: July 19, 2019 11:33 am

‘Cats’ movie trailer: Internet recoils at teaser for live-action musical

By National Online Journalist, Entertainment  Global News

WATCH: James Corden, Judi Dench, Jason Derulo, Idris Elba, Jennifer Hudson, Ian McKellen and Taylor Swift star in this musical fantasy based on the musical of the same name.

The movie version of hit stage musical Cats released its first trailer on Thursday and many viewers were not feline feeling it.

Story continues below

The movie, to be released in December, features Taylor Swift along with Jennifer Hudson, Judi Dench, Ian McKellen, Idris Elba, Jason Derulo and James Corden.

Cats uses the actors’ faces and covers their bodies in computer-generated fur as they sing and dance.

Many people took to Twitter to share that they were terrified after the trailer for the live-action adaptation dropped on Thursday.

Forbes film critic Scott Mendelson said the trailer for the live-action musical was “appropriately terrifying and insane, like a drug-induced nightmare. I can’t wait!”

Film critic Kristy Puchko said: “My brain has melted. My eyes are bleeding. There is no god.”

Culture writer Alanna Bennett said: “Imagine being a human in that world and your cat looks like this.”

Washington Post writer Alexandra Petri wrote: “You’ll be playing a cat, in Cats! We’re using digital technology to make you a cat.”

Some Twitter users were haunted by what they watched.

Other Twitter users decided to add a different score to the Cats trailer.

Still other users were concerned about the size of the cat-actors.

Cats will be released on Dec. 20.

Watch the trailer in the video above.

—With files from Reuters

