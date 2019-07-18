‘Gossip Girl’ spinoff in the works

Hey Upper East Siders, are you ready for Manhattan’s elite to return to TV?

WarnerMedia has announced a straight-to-series order for a Gossip Girl spinoff series, according to Variety.

The spinoff series will stream on WarnerMedia’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

According to E! News, the reboot, which is a 10-episode order right now, will follow a new group of Manhattan’s elite rich kids and will not focus on Serena van der Woodsen and Blair Waldorf

The reboot comes eight years after the original Gossip Girl ended.

Josh Schwartz and Stephanie Savage, the original creators of Gossip Girl, are on board the reboot as executive producers.

Joshua Safran, an original executive producer of Gossip Girl, is also executive producing and writing the new version.

“It’s something we’ve been talking about — Josh, Stephanie and I — for a little bit, just in terms of, ‘Is this something we want to explore?’ We’re all so in love with the original and had such an incredible time working on it, and it’s such a big part of our lives,” Safran told The Hollywood Reporter. “Then the stars aligned and we had availability to jump, and Warners, obviously, it’s something they’re very passionate about. It seemed like the best time and also the best way to do it.”

As of this writing, there’s no word if any of the original cast will be returning, including, Penn Badgley, Blake Lively, Leighton Meester, Ed Westwick, Chase Crawford and Kristen Bell, who served as the voice of “Gossip Girl,” the narrator.

“Eight years after the original website went dark, a new generation of New York private school teens are introduced to the social surveillance of ‘Gossip Girl’,” Safran said. “The prestige series will address just how much social media — and the landscape of New York itself — has changed in the intervening years.”

“It’s just a new look at this particular society in New York, the idea being that society changes constantly,” Safran shared with the publication. “So how has this world changed, how has social media and its effect changed? All of those things allow us to look at the world 12 years on as opposed to just redoing the story. None of us are interested in just redoing a story.”

Gossip Girl aired for six seasons from 2007-2012. It’s unclear if HBO Max will be launched in Canada. It will launch in the U.S. in Spring 2020.

Stay tuned for more information. Xoxo Gossip Girl.