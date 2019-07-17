Harry Styles reportedly in talks to play Prince Eric in ‘Little Mermaid’

Harry Styles could be heading under the sea.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, Styles is reportedly in early negotiations to play the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
WATCH BELOW: Who’s playing the Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey or Halle Berry? The internet is confused
If Styles is chosen to play Prince Eric he will join a cast that includes Halle Bailey, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy.
READ MORE: Halle Berry congratulates Halle Bailey on new ‘Little Mermaid’ casting
Many Disney fans took to Twitter after news of the potential casting spread.
READ MORE: Meet the new Ariel for Disney’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’
The film is directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The film will feature songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).
Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.