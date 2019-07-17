Harry Styles reportedly in talks to play Prince Eric in ‘Little Mermaid’

Harry Styles could be heading under the sea.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Styles is reportedly in early negotiations to play the role of Prince Eric in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

WATCH BELOW: Who’s playing the Little Mermaid, Halle Bailey or Halle Berry? The internet is confused

If Styles is chosen to play Prince Eric he will join a cast that includes Halle Bailey, Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy.

READ MORE: Halle Berry congratulates Halle Bailey on new ‘Little Mermaid’ casting

Many Disney fans took to Twitter after news of the potential casting spread.

Y’all forgetting Harry already has Ariel tattooed on his arm! He was born to play #PrinceEric pic.twitter.com/UV5DvhLz3a — Steph P (@stephneepee) July 17, 2019

me after hearing harry styles may be prince eric pic.twitter.com/uABTuHxfjw — frankie pangilinan (@kakiep83) July 17, 2019

me auditioning to be the paddle prince eric holds during the kiss the girl scene pic.twitter.com/E1VUw9twBd — grace (@harrylilys) July 17, 2019

Me being the only person on the planet that doesn’t like Harry Styles as Prince Eric pic.twitter.com/XShRwKdFrb — Chloe Stan (@chloeiskween) July 16, 2019

if Harry Styles gets cast as prince eric i will literally audition to play a grain of sand — Amber Scholl (@AmberScholl) July 16, 2019

Harry Styles as Prince Eric. That's it. That's the tweet. pic.twitter.com/QLX6QOCKjx — 🇲🇽𝓛𝓲𝔃𝓫𝓮𝓽𝓱🇲🇽 (@LizTomlinsonHor) July 16, 2019

me auditioning as a fish to see harry styles as prince eric #PrinceEric #HarryStyles pic.twitter.com/MFdcveHZUz — ~hi (@simamartini) July 17, 2019

Somebody please help me I have no idea who this Harry Styles dude is. #PrinceEric #theLittleMermaid — Doug Stevenson (@DougStevenson88) July 16, 2019

Harry Styles was born to be Prince Eric pic.twitter.com/SdQiSXIxPY — Shawn (@postshawnmendes) July 16, 2019

Rather have Ian be prince Eric in the Little Mermaid than Harry Styles no offense. pic.twitter.com/K7n2kKmuzf — Rissa Miller (@Rissa_Miller18) July 16, 2019

READ MORE: Meet the new Ariel for Disney’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’

The film is directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film will feature songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).

Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.