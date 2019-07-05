Halle Berry congratulates Halle Bailey on new ‘Little Mermaid’ casting

Halle Berry congratulated Halle Bailey on her new role as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.

“In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!” Berry wrote to Bailey on Twitter.

In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations @chloexhalle on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do! #TheLittleMermaid #HalleBailey pic.twitter.com/z0Rik2nxRe — Halle Berry (@halleberry) July 3, 2019

READ MORE: Meet the new Ariel for Disney’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’

Bailey responded to Berry, writing: “this means the world. happy to share names with you. love you lots.”

this means the world. happy to share names with you 😭😭 love you lots https://t.co/Wzkj8Mgsze — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Berry sent a follow-up tweet: “You are amazing, THRILLED for you!! #BlackGirlMagic #TheHalleLegacy ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

READ MORE: On the Radar: Our July entertainment picks

The 19-year-old singer’s casting was announced on Wednesday.

Bailey tweeted a photo of what her animated Ariel character would look like, writing that it’s a “dream come true.”

https://twitter.com/chloexhalle/status/1146509551497170944

Bailey joins a cast that includes Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy, according to Variety.

The role marks Bailey’s big-screen debut. Her music group Chloe x Halle, a duo with her sister Chloe, opened for Beyoncé and toured with the artist.

READ MORE: Demi Lovato ‘taking a break’ from social media after defending Scooter Braun

When the news of Bailey’s casting first broke, many people on social media accidentally confused her name with Halle Berry’s.

Definitely misread the Ariel casting as "Halle Berry" and was completely befuddled for a good, few, dozen, FIFTYLEVEN, minutes. — Mandel (@ThaDeezo) July 3, 2019

this whole time I thought they were casting Halle Berry as the Little Mermaid — bets (@RebekahCurran) July 5, 2019

Everyone is feeling some type of way(positive and negative) about the Ariel casting and I’m just over here mentally reading “Halle Bailey” as “Halle Berry” over and over again like I’m illiterate — Maddie Thomas (@MadisonGMThomas) July 5, 2019

OMG I THOUGHT IT WAS HALLE BERRY BUT IT WAS HAILEY BAILEY?! EVERYONES BEEN SAYING HALLE TOO?!?! pic.twitter.com/mIl2eGD0RW — ˗ˏˋ franchesca! ˊˎ˗ (@mahoukunn) July 4, 2019

I'm sure I'm not the only one who says Halle Berry instead of Hailey Bailey pic.twitter.com/VHdXFJjer7 — Sally J (@ImSallyJason) July 4, 2019

At first, I read the headline as "Halle Berry" and then I read it as "Hailey Baldwin," and then I was pleased to read that it's Halle Bailey who's playing Ariel. pic.twitter.com/csa7oKuSBQ — ☠️💀CHANÉL N°1💀☠️ (@RealChanelNo1) July 3, 2019

READ MORE: Ed Sheeran drops rock collaboration ‘Blow’ with Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton

The film is directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film will feature songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said Marshall.

Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.