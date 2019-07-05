Halle Berry congratulates Halle Bailey on new ‘Little Mermaid’ casting
Halle Berry congratulated Halle Bailey on her new role as Ariel in Disney’s live-action remake of The Little Mermaid.
“In case you needed a reminder… Halles get it DONE. Congratulations on this amazing opportunity, we can’t wait to see what you do!” Berry wrote to Bailey on Twitter.
Bailey responded to Berry, writing: “this means the world. happy to share names with you. love you lots.”
Berry sent a follow-up tweet: “You are amazing, THRILLED for you!! #BlackGirlMagic #TheHalleLegacy ♥️♥️♥️♥️”
The 19-year-old singer’s casting was announced on Wednesday.
Bailey tweeted a photo of what her animated Ariel character would look like, writing that it’s a “dream come true.”
https://twitter.com/chloexhalle/status/1146509551497170944
Bailey joins a cast that includes Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy, according to Variety.
The role marks Bailey’s big-screen debut. Her music group Chloe x Halle, a duo with her sister Chloe, opened for Beyoncé and toured with the artist.
When the news of Bailey’s casting first broke, many people on social media accidentally confused her name with Halle Berry’s.
The film is directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The film will feature songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).
“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said Marshall.
Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.Follow @KatieScottNews
