Ed Sheeran drops rock collaboration ‘Blow’ with Bruno Mars, Chris Stapleton

Ed Sheeran has collaborated with both Bruno Mars and Chris Stapleton on a song for his upcoming fourth studio album, No. 6 Collaborations Project.

Each track on the record features a special guest artist and dances around Sheeran’s typical singer-songwriter style.

The English singer changed things up a bit on Thursday and dropped a stomping rock tune entitled Blow, which takes the 28-year-old into brand-new musical territory.

To some, having the singer-songwriter join forces with an R&B star and a country howler might seem strange, however their collected talents and experiences seem to have impressed many fans across the globe.

The release of the distorted, guitar-driven song was paired with a lyric video.

Mars, 33, shared a cartoon image of the three musicians together on Instagram, adding a caption expressing appreciation for Sheeran for allowing him to take part in the project.

“It was a privilege to work with Ed ‘The Song Writing Machine’ Sheeran and Chris ‘Sing Ya Face Off’ Stapleton for Ed’s new project,” he wrote.

“You never know what you’re gonna land on when you collaborate with other musicians and somehow we landed on this tune called BLOW,” added the Treasure singer. “It was so much fun making this record and getting to work with such talented guys.”

“I really hope one day we can all get together again and perform it live,” he said.

Within less than 24 hours of the song being released, Blow‘s lyric video amassed more than 1.1 million views on YouTube.

That’s not all for Sheeran fans, though. The Shape of You star also released the single Best Part of Me, which features American singer-songwriter Yebba (born Abbey Smith).

Blow is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Additionally, No. 6 Collaborations Project can now be pre-ordered and saved through this link. It’s set to be released next Friday, July 12.

As of this writing, Sheeran has no scheduled Canadian tour dates, however he will conclude the extensive Divide world tour on Aug. 26 after a final string of U.K. and European dates.

Additional details and tour dates can be found on the official Ed Sheeran website.

