Justin Bieber, Ed Sheeran drop bizarre music video for ‘I Don’t Care’

Only a week after dropping the hit single I Don’t Care, Justin Bieber and Ed Sheeran have released an accompanying music video — and a bizarre one at that.

The video was filmed almost entirely in front of a green screen, allowing the duo to get wacky and showcase their true personalities on screen.

From a graceful ballerina version of Sheeran to a Bieber-sized ear of corn and a dancing ice cream suit, there’s truly no shortage of entertainment in the video.

The intentionally choppy editing job, vividly distracting colours and corny backgrounds — including rainbows, space and a dinosaur-infested forest — give a whole new meaning to the term “low budget.”

It’s in the name of the song, though: Bieber, 25, and Sheeran, 28, clearly didn’t care about putting together a high-budget production and were more interested in having fun together, which is precisely what the song is about — overcoming social anxiety by being able to be yourself with a loved one.

It’s currently unclear whether I Don’t Care is a standalone single or if it will appear on either Sheeran’s or Bieber’s next studio albums.

Sheeran is still busy on the road with his extensive Divide world tour, which is set to conclude in August.

Typically, he has left a three-year gap between each of his album releases, however that has never been a confirmed trend.

Bieber, however, recently broke a short-lived musical hiatus in April after performing onstage with Ariana Grande at Coachella.

He revealed that he was working on a followup to 2015’s Purpose before leaving the stage.

“Album coming soon,” he told the crowd.

The Canadian idol announced a break from his music career in March. He was set to focus on both his family and mental health, which he’s struggled with in the past.

But Bieber’s recent promise of new music was fulfilled very quickly.

The widely positive reception of the I Don’t Care music video has made a good start to the weekend for thousands of fans across the globe, with many appreciating the fact that it “doesn’t take itself too seriously.”

Here’s what some fans on Twitter had to say:

OMG I'M ABSOLUTELY IN LOVE WITH I DON'T CARE MUSIC VIDEO THANK YOU FOR THIS PERFECTION 😍❤️😍 @justinbieber @edsheeran#IDontCareMusicVideo pic.twitter.com/LCzu9GmuTN — Jay (@BelieveMovieJB1) May 17, 2019

If you need me I'll be watching the I Don't Care music video on repeat for 9 hours today because it's simultaneously the best & the worst thing I've ever seen in my life & I LOVE IT. — Morgan Pullium (@mspullium) May 17, 2019

The ‘I Don’t Care’ video is so perfect. I love a music video that doesn’t take itself too seriously. It’s genius. And guess what guys, @justinbieber and @edsheeran Don’t Care. — Danny Potter (@ItsDanPotter) May 17, 2019

Some users, however, didn’t quite catch onto the meaning behind the video.

whoever made the music video for “i don’t care” by ed sheeran and justin bieber was definitely on acid — D (@danielaa0218) May 17, 2019

i don't care music video is so lazy and the budget was $17 — ‏ً (@coattaeils) May 17, 2019

While Bieber currently has no scheduled tour dates, Sheeran kicks off the final leg of his tour in Europe at the end of the month.

I Don’t Care is now available on all major streaming platforms.

