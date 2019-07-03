Meet the new Ariel for Disney’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’

Get ready for Halle Bailey to be part of your world.

The R&B singer has been cast as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid, Disney revealed on Wednesday afternoon.

Bailey joins a cast that includes Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy, according to Variety.

The role marks Bailey’s big-screen debut. Her music group Chloe x Halle, a duo with her sister Chloe, opened for Beyoncé and toured with the artist.

Bailey tweeted a photo of what her animated Ariel character would look like, writing that it’s a “dream come true.”

dream come true… 🧜🏽‍♀️🌊 pic.twitter.com/sndjYUS6wO — chloe x halle (@chloexhalle) July 3, 2019

Many excited Disney fans took to Twitter to discuss the casting after Bailey’s role was announced.

Me: idk I was never into The Little Mermaid Halle Bailey: *gets cast as Ariel* Me: *puts on Ariel shirt, dyes hair red, and blasts Part of Your World for the whole neighborhood to hear* wow I love The Little Mermaid — ☀️ sappho panic ☀️ #BlueForSudan (@leneeh4) July 3, 2019

Disney has cast Halle Bailey as Ariel for the Little Mermaid live action film and I’m just here to see who will be mad. Bc I know some of you will be and I’m excited pic.twitter.com/K9OiHGkXLf — valerie complex (@ValerieComplex) July 3, 2019

Singer-actress Halle Bailey, part of the R&B duo Chloe x Halle, has been confirmed for the starring role in Disney's live-action remake of The Little Mermaid, and will play the role of Ariel. pic.twitter.com/OMXsuuzzgu — Eric Alper 🎧 (@ThatEricAlper) July 3, 2019

cant belive she’s really gonna be our ariel thank you god no thank you halle bailey pic.twitter.com/HnEFNQtyDB — milly (@gcznadia) July 3, 2019

This girl can 100% be Ariel, and if y’all are mad about it…. Complain to your granny, because the rest of us don’t wanna hear it.#ariel #littlemermaid pic.twitter.com/9R437ZAkHg — Don Corleone (@DCisChillin) July 3, 2019

Me ready to defend Halle Bailey being Ariel <3 pic.twitter.com/EVosqwo316 — 🍓 NicoMyrna 🍓⚙💥 (@NicoMyrna_) July 3, 2019

How fresh is this casting? Halle Bailey only notified this morning she got the part. — Borys Kit (@Borys_Kit) July 3, 2019

The film is directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The film will feature songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).

“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said Marshall.

Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.