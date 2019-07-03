Meet the new Ariel for Disney’s live-action ‘Little Mermaid’
Get ready for Halle Bailey to be part of your world.
The R&B singer has been cast as Ariel in Disney’s upcoming live-action reimagining of The Little Mermaid, Disney revealed on Wednesday afternoon.
Bailey joins a cast that includes Jacob Tremblay, Awkwafina and Melissa McCarthy, according to Variety.
The role marks Bailey’s big-screen debut. Her music group Chloe x Halle, a duo with her sister Chloe, opened for Beyoncé and toured with the artist.
READ MORE: ‘Toy Story 4’ review: Heartwarming tale another hit for the franchise
Bailey tweeted a photo of what her animated Ariel character would look like, writing that it’s a “dream come true.”
Many excited Disney fans took to Twitter to discuss the casting after Bailey’s role was announced.
READ MORE: ‘Lion King’ trailer: See live-action Scar, Nala, Mufasa and Simba
The film is directed by Rob Marshall and produced by Marshall, John DeLuca, Marc Platt and Lin-Manuel Miranda.
The film will feature songs from the animated classic by Alan Menken and Howard Ashman, as well as new songs by Menken (music) and Miranda (lyrics).
“After an extensive search, it was abundantly clear that Halle possesses that rare combination of spirit, heart, youth, innocence, and substance — plus a glorious singing voice — all intrinsic qualities necessary to play this iconic role,” said Marshall.
READ MORE: On the Radar: Our July entertainment picks
Production is anticipated to begin in early 2020.Follow @KatieScottNews
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.