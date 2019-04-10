‘Lion King’ trailer: See live-action Scar, Nala, Mufasa and Simba

Disney has released a new trailer for The Lion King live-action movie, and it gives a glimpse at Scar, Nala, Mufasa, Simba and the horrifying stampede.

Simba idolizes his father, King Mufasa, and takes to heart his own royal destiny. But not everyone in the kingdom celebrates the new cub’s arrival.

Scar, Mufasa’s brother — and former heir to the throne — has plans of his own. The battle for Pride Rock is ravaged with betrayal, tragedy and drama, ultimately resulting in Simba’s exile.

With help from a curious pair of newfound friends, Simba will have to figure out how to grow up and take back what is rightfully his.

“Life’s not fair, is it my little friend? While some are born to feast, others spend their lives in the dark begging for scraps,” Chiwetel Ejiofor’s Scar says in the new trailer.

“Everything you see exists together in a delicate balance. While others search for what they can take, a true king searches for what he can give,” James Earl Jones’ Mufasa says.

The end of the trailer shows a brief clip of Pumbaa and Timon singing The Lion Sleeps Tonight.

Many fans of The Lion King took to Twitter to discuss the new trailer.

Imma be at the cinema like : …. #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/WJZTVII6Ch — Abdulla AlGhenaim (@AEG279) April 10, 2019

I was honestly expecting to be completely won over by the new #TheLionKing trailer but the whole time all I could think was how less visually interesting and unemotional everything looked? 😐 pic.twitter.com/QavjARx5fT — sophie!! ✨ @ MCM LONDON (@sophieevesart) April 10, 2019

Can we talk about how @Disney added closed captions to #TheLionKing trailer. Seems like a small thing but means a lot for people that really need it. I wish every studio would do the same. https://t.co/mvGYl57qOt — Matthew A. Cherry (@MatthewACherry) April 10, 2019

The new Lion King looks so good Mufasa, Timon and Pumbaa and…#TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/Ky81X8J2Hy — JES (@Jeesseessee) April 10, 2019

Can I just say this looks incredibly real. Bravo VFX team…Bravo 👏🏻#TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/ryHD622BEJ — Caleb Bowey (@CriticKebab) April 10, 2019

#TheLionKing my heart cant handle this pic.twitter.com/WuVQkE9G2N — jane got suspended again (@fayessflatline) April 10, 2019

Y’all know exactly what you are doing with the Simba paw in the paw print moment Disney. You know. You already have my money. It is 8am, i can’t be bawling on this bus 😭😭 #TheLionKing pic.twitter.com/zvqUR7Y9rF — Andrien Gbinigie (@EscoBlades) April 10, 2019

Staying true to the classic story, director Jon Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way.

The remake won’t be a “shot-for-shot” of the original 1994 Disney movie.

“The Lion King is a revered and beloved movie, so you’d better revere and love those parts that the audience wants. But there are things in the movie that are going to be new. [And] it is a new form of filmmaking,” Disney producer Sean Bailey said.

Featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, Jones as Mufasa, Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, Disney’s The Lion King opens in theatres on July 19, 2019.