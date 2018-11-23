‘The Lion King’ trailer: Disney releases first look at remake

Disney has released the first teaser trailer for its much anticipated live-action version of The Lion King.

The one-and-a-half minute teaser trailer brings viewers back to the Circle of Life sequence that opened the 1994 original version.

The live-action remake will star Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé as Nala, and James Earl Jones, who is reprising his role as Mufasa and Chiwetel Ejiofor will be voicing Scar.

John Oliver will voice Zazu, with John Kani voicing Rafiki. Seth Rogen will voice Pumbaa and Billy Eichner will voice his meerkat sidekick, Timon.

Eric Andre, Florence Kasumba, Keegan-Micheal Key, JD McCrary and Shahadi Wright Joseph are also cast in the film, which will be directed by Jon Favreau, who also directed Disney’s live-action remake of The Jungle Book.

The sneak-peek has created plenty of excitement for the live-action remake of the classic movie.

The side-by-side of the new and old Lion King trailers is beautiful 🦁 pic.twitter.com/kSEOvCobON — Jesse Blake (@JesseBlake) November 23, 2018

Visual representation of me going to see the new Lion King pic.twitter.com/nP2niWFdpz — 𝕷𝖊𝖇𝖔 𝕸𝖆𝖙𝖑𝖆𝖕𝖊𝖓𝖌🇿🇦🐦 (@Junbugstone) November 23, 2018

Can’t wait to see Lion King opening night and scream at the top of my lungs every time baby Simba is onscreen I MEAN COME ONNNN pic.twitter.com/NEvNeiU1m8 — Zach Kornfeld (@korndiddy) November 23, 2018

Baby Simba in the upcoming Lion King film pic.twitter.com/BEIBaXDLSh — 🎥 (@lostinfilms__) November 23, 2018

me when I see Scar betray Mufasa in the live action Lion King movie: pic.twitter.com/xIaA17p3hF — caleb 🤙🏽 (@caleb_lyman41) November 23, 2018

When you see the new Lion King trailer but realize you gotta watch Mufasa die again in high definition pic.twitter.com/2h0nrjeDqR — Soccer Memes (@SoccerMemes) November 23, 2018

Lion King cast announced for 1994 animated movie's live-action remake hitting cinemas July 2019: Donald Glover as Simba; Beyoncé as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa (same as '94!), Chiwetel Ejiofor as the villain Scar, John Oliver as Zazu, Keegan Michael-Key as Kamari. pic.twitter.com/57xeBYjmty — Twitta Var (@TwittaVar) November 23, 2018

Elton John and Hans Zimmer are also returning to compose music for the movie.

The original Lion King was animated and released in 1994.

In addition to The Lion King, Disney still has live-action reboots of Mulan, The Little Mermaid, Dumbo, and Aladdin in the works.

The Lion King will hit theatres on July 19, 2019.

Watch the trailer in the video above.