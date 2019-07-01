On the Radar: Our July entertainment picks

Welcome to On the Radar, your monthly reminder of what’s coming down the pike in the world of entertainment.

We’ve got the latest TV shows, movies, books and more — all coming out in July.

Take a look and see what’s up this month.

TV

Stranger Things 3 (Netflix)

Date: July 3

Welcome to the summer of ‘85 in Hawkins. Season 3 of the show will take place in the summer of 1985, when Coca-Cola changed its formula for Coke. The full cast of kids returns — Dustin (Gaten Matarazzo), Eleven (Millie Bobby Brown), Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin), Mike (Finn Wolfhard), Will (Noah Schnapp) and Max (Sadie Sink) — with Lucas’ younger sister Erica becoming part of the cast in a recurring role in Season 3.

Late Night Eats (Food Network)

Date: July 12

Canadian chef Jordan Andino is on the hunt to find restaurants that reign supreme in the late-night food scene. He meets with passionate chefs to taste their most popular dishes and learn how they are revolutionizing after-hours dining.

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Date: July 19

The Fab Five is back and serving up tips, emotionally charged makeovers and heartfelt reveals. Join food and wine specialist Antoni Porowski, interior designer Bobby Berk, grooming consultant Jonathan Van Ness, fashion designer Tan France and culture expert Karamo Brown for their inspirational makeovers.

Tender Touches: The Musical (Adult Swim)

Date: July 21

Tender Touches is a parody of soap operas based on a segment from Bloodfest, created by hosts Dave Bonawits and Maxime Simonet of FishCenter Live fame.

Movies

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Release date: Tuesday, July 2

“Far from home” is right — Peter Parker and his pals head off to Europe for a vacation where he encounters Nick Fury, who (of course) saddles him with a new mission: to help figure out why several monsters are randomly attacking innocent people.

The Lion King

Release date: Friday, July 19

Staying true to the classic story, director Jon Favreau utilizes pioneering filmmaking techniques to bring the iconic characters to the big screen in a whole new way. Featuring the voices of Donald Glover as Simba, Beyoncé Knowles-Carter as Nala, James Earl Jones as Mufasa, Chiwetel Ejiofor as Scar, Seth Rogen as Pumbaa and Billy Eichner as Timon, Disney’s The Lion King opens in theatres on July 19, 2019.

Firecrackers

Release date: Friday, July 12

Two young women are desperate to escape their repressive small town, but a night of bad decisions threatens their dreams of freedom — and their friendship.

Once Upon a Time in Hollywood

Release date: Friday, July 26

Quentin Tarantino’s latest offering features a stacked cast, and the saturated, out-there trailer helped stoke interest in this sure-to-be swears-and-violence fest. As for the plot, the movie follows a washed-up TV actor and his stunt double as they try to make it in Hollywood.

The Boys

Release date: Friday, July 26

A fun and irreverent take on what happens when superheroes — who are as popular as celebrities, as influential as politicians and as revered as gods — abuse their superpowers rather than use them for good. It’s the powerless against the super powerful as The Boys embark on a heroic quest to expose the truth about The Seven and Vought, the multi-billion-dollar conglomerate that manages these superheroes and covers up all of their dirty secrets.

Books

The Best Lies by Sarah Lyu

Available July 2

TWO MORE WEEKS UNTIL RELEASE, WHO’S HYPED??!@thebookbratz is currently running a *SIGNED* ARC #giveaway, go go go! And don’t miss your chance to snag a signed mini-polaroid with a handwritten quote on the back from my thank you campaign. Link to more info in bio! pic.twitter.com/YITqgPSwf2 — Sarah Lyu (@sarahlyu) June 18, 2019

Remy Tsai used to know how her story would turn out. But now, she doesn’t even know what tomorrow will look like. She was happy once. Remy had her boyfriend Jack, and Elise, her best friend — her soulmate — who understood her better than anyone else in the world. But now Jack is dead, shot through the chest — and it was Elise who pulled the trigger.

Was it self-defence? Or something deeper, darker than anything Remy could have imagined? As the police investigate, Remy does the same, sifting through her own memories, looking for a scrap of truth that could save the friendship that means everything to her.

Bad Wealthy Boys by KT Xander

Available July 20

Lana’s mom just got married to a Silicon Valley billionaire. Now Lana and her mom will live in his home. Lana feels as though she does not belong there. She thinks she can make things worse and then she will return to live with her dad. Only problem? That is not part of the plan. She arrives at the billionaire’s mansion and gets introduced to Hardin, a guy who goes to Lana’s new private high school Haven Star.

Lana wants to go back to her regular simple life in southeast Los Angeles. Haven Star Academy just got a little dramatic. Will Lana get her wish? Will she head back to her old life? Or will she tough it out at Haven Star Academy?

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz