Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis mock tabloid magazine claiming they’ve split

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis want everyone to know that your favourite That ’70s Show couple is still together, despite rumours spread by tabloid magazines.

The couple posted an Instagram video to Kutcher’s account on Wednesday, captioning it, “I guess it’s over @intouchweekly have fun selling magazines this week. Maybe next week my wife will be having twins. For the third time. But who’s counting.”

“Babe what’s happening? What’s going on?” Kutcher asks Kunis in the video.

“It’s over between us,” Kunis, 35, responds.

“It’s over between us?!” Kutcher, 41, repeats. “Oh my god, what are we going to do?”

“I felt suffocated,” Kunis says to Kutcher, holding up the magazine cover on her phone.

“You felt suffocated by me? Oh, I was just so overbearing wasn’t I?” Kutcher says.

“Also, I took the kids,” Kunis says to her husband as she reads the tabloid cover. “You had a dark secret exposed.”

“Oh my gosh. What was the dark secret?” he asks his wife.

Kunis tells him she does not know because she only has the photo of the cover.

“It must have been really dark,” Kutcher says.

This isn’t the first time Kutcher has called out the tabloids for publishing false information about himself and his family.

In July 2017, Kutcher responded to tabloid magazine Star for releasing a story suggesting he was cheating on his wife.

The Star story in question featured a headline that asked, “Hey, Ashton! Who’s the girl?”

Photos of Kutcher with a brunette woman accompanied the article, which also detailed past stories of Kutcher’s alleged infidelities.

Kutcher took to Twitter to respond to the magazine. “You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin,” the That ’70s Show star wrote on Twitter. “Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity.”

You should have heard how upset Mila was that I spent the day with our cousin. Sorry aunt Jodie these magazines lack integrity. pic.twitter.com/tvKdGoqRnx — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017

Kutcher shared another tweet, a few hours after the initial post. He tweeted, “If we’re going to fight battles they might as well be the ones to change the world.”

If we're going to fight battles they might as well be the ones to change the world. — ashton kutcher (@aplusk) July 9, 2017

Kutcher and Kunis have two kids together Dimitri, 2, and Wyatt, 4.

The former That ’70s Show costars got married in July 2015.