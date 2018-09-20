Ashton Kutcher hits teen with his car, apologizes by taking photos with him

Ashton Kutcher accidentally hit a teen with his car on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

Leo Marenghi, the 19-year-old man struck by the vehicle, told People that he was shocked when he was struck by a car as he rode a scooter through Los Angeles to pick up the children he babysits from school.

“I was picking them up from school and I was riding a scooter when Ashton was pulling out of Sunset Bronson Studios and there was a wall blocking so he couldn’t see me coming,” Marenghi said describing Kutcher’s car as a black Tesla.

READ MORE: Dax Shepard joins Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ following Danny Masterson’s firing

Marenghi said he was on the ground and he got up once Kutcher was getting out of his car.

“He immediately got out of his car and said, ‘I’m so sorry. I didn’t see you. Are you OK?'” Marenghi said.

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Ashton Kutcher

He continued: “He was really nice about it and acted concerned. He asked me if I was OK and I said, ‘Yeah, I’m fine. Can I get a picture with you?’”

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher reveals he didn’t eat for a week following divorce from Demi Moore

Marenghi posted the pictures of himself and Kutcher on Instagram. He also shared a photo of the scrape on his leg that occurred from the accident.

“Got hit by a car today…,” he wrote. “But it’s ok because it was by Ashton Kutcher.”

Marenghi said that the That ’70s Show actor was “shocked” he only wanted a picture.

“I don’t intend to go after him [legally]. I feel like it was kind of my fault because I was on a scooter and it was hard to see me,” Marenghi said. “I just feel like that would be trashy.”

READ MORE: Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis settle lawsuit with MailOnline over published photos of daughter

He said that a security guard who witnessed the accident took the photos of him and Kutcher.

Kutcher has not publicly addressed the incident as of this writing.