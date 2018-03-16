Dax Shepard joins Netflix’s ‘The Ranch’ following Danny Masterson’s firing

Dax Shepard will join Netflix’s series The Ranch as a guest-star role for season three.

Shepard joins the cast following the firing of The Ranch star Danny Masterson after he was accused of rape by four women.

“As a result of ongoing discussions, Netflix and the producers have written Danny Masterson out of The Ranch. [Monday] was his last day on the show, and production will resume in early 2018 without him,” a spokesperson for Netflix said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter on Dec. 5.

Masterson starred alongside Ashton Kutcher, Debra Winger and Sam Elliot, who all remain on the show.

Shepard will play Luke Matthews, described as a former soldier who has come to Garrison with some history concerning the Iron River Ranch. He meets the Bennetts and forms an immediate bond with Colt (Kutcher) and Beau (Elliott), but Luke’s past has a way of catching up to him, Variety reports.

Shepard’s storyline will take place over the second half of season three’s 20 episodes.

Kutcher took to Twitter to post a photo with Shepard on the set of The Ranch.

“Reunited with an old buddy. #notpunkd #theranch,” Kutcher captioned the photo.

Shepard previously appeared on Kutcher’s Punk’d series as a “field agent” when he played practical jokes on numerous stars.

Masterson had filmed material for season three and it is unclear if he could appear in the new season as part of an effort to write his character out of the show.

In December, Masterson responded to the news of his firing in a statement to Huffington Post by his lawyer. “I am obviously very disappointed in Netflix’s decision to write my character off of The Ranch. From day one, I have denied the outrageous allegations against me. I have never been charged with a crime, let alone convicted of one. Law enforcement investigated these claims more than 15 years ago and determined them to be without merit … In this country, you are presumed innocent until proven guilty.”

The actor continued, “However, in the current climate, it seems as if you are presumed guilty the moment you are accused. I understand and look forward to clearing my name once and for all. In the meantime, I want to express my gratitude to the cast and crew that I’ve worked so closely with over the past three seasons. I wish them nothing but success. I am also so thankful to the fans that have supported me and continue to do so.”