U.S. religious group petitions Netflix to cancel Amazon’s ‘Good Omens’

More than 20,000 Christians have signed a petition demanding Netflix to cancel Amazon Prime’s Good Omens, a television series adapted from Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s 1990 fantasy novel.

The group called Return to Order launched a petition to get Netflix to cancel the series but the only problem is that they addressed the wrong streaming service.

“The Netflix series Good Omens portrays the agents of Good and Evil as fighters in an arbitrary struggle devoid of meaning and truth,” the petition reads. “This series presents devils and Satanists as normal and even good, where they merely have a different way of being, and mocks God’s wisdom.”

READ MORE: 8 women accuse screenwriter Max Landis of sexual, emotional abuse

The six-part series stars David Tennant as the demon Crowley, and Michael Sheen as the angel Aziraphale, who conspire to sabotage the End Times after the Antichrist is born in a small village.

The rest of the cast includes Miranda Richardson, Michael McKean, Jack Whitehall and Jon Hamm as the angel Gabriel.

The series began streaming on Amazon Prime on May 31.

Return to Order alleges that the show has numerous transgressions including “an angel and demon are good friends, and are meant to be earth’s ambassadors for Good and Evil respectively.”

The group’s petition says that “this pair tries to stop the coming of the Antichrist because they are comfortable and like the earth so much.”

They also say they do not approve that “God is voiced by a woman,” and that the son of Satan is portrayed “as a normal kid.”

Return to Order also calls on Netflix to cancel the show because “the four riders of the Apocalypse, God’s means of punishing sinful earth, are portrayed as a group of bikers” and “there are groups of Satanic ‘nuns’ that are chosen to raise the Antichrist.”

READ MORE: Church of Scientology sued for physical, emotional abuse by ex-member

Return to Order also suggests that “this is a denial of Good and Evil: morality and natural law do not exist, just humanitarianism and an ultimately useless creed.”

The group continues: “This is another step to make Satanism appear normal, light and acceptable. We must show our rejection.”

“Please sign our petition, telling Netflix that we will not stand silent as they destroy the barriers of horror we still have for evil,” the petition concludes, addressing Netflix instead of Amazon Prime.

As of this writing, the petition has received 20,056 signatures.

READ MORE: Petition to name Keanu Reeves as Time’s ‘Person of the Year’ is gaining major traction

Showrunner Neil Gaiman took to Twitter to write, “I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really.”

I love that they are going to write to Netflix to try and get #GoodOmens cancelled. Says it all really. https://t.co/8WNxCY1YmV — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

Gaiman wrote in a follow-up tweet: “This is so beautiful… Promise me you won’t tell them?”

This is so beautiful… Promise me you won't tell them? https://t.co/thYTOG7GBE — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) June 19, 2019

Good Omens’ official Twitter account responded to Gaiman’s tweet, saying, “We’re going to go back to reading magazines. #GoodOmens.”

We're going to go back to reading magazines. #GoodOmens pic.twitter.com/nwekqvtOmZ — Good Omens (@GoodOmensPrime) June 19, 2019

Netflix has not spoken out about the mix-up as of this writing.