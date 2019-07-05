Demi Lovato ‘taking a break’ from social media after defending Scooter Braun

Demi Lovato announced that she’s “taking a break for a while” from social media on Wednesday.

“Taking a break for a while,” Lovato wrote. “Be kind.”

The singer’s social media break comes after she defended her manager, Scooter Braun, during his conflict with Taylor Swift.

Swift revealed that her entire music catalogue was sold to the music and entertainment entrepreneur.

Swift, 29, accused the 38-year-old Braun and a number of his clients of subjecting her to “incessant, manipulative bullying” over the course of years, adding that he has now additionally “stripped [her] of [her] life’s work,” claiming she never actually had the opportunity to purchase the rights to the music.

Lovato jumped in to show her support for Braun, via Instagram stories.

“I have dealt with bad people in this industry, and Scooter is not one of them,” Lovato wrote. “He’s a good man.”

Lovato added: “Personally, I’m grateful he came into my life when he did. Please stop ‘dragging’ people or bullying them. There’s enough hate in this world as it is.”

“Y’all can come after me all you want, but I’m always gonna stay loyal to my team,” Lovato wrote later in response to the backlash she received from some of Swift’s fans.

“I value loyalty more than most people in this world, and if my name is gonna be brought into conversations, I’m gonna stand up for myself and the ones on my team,” she said.

Lovato also commented on an Instagram post by Swift’s friend Todrick Hall.

Hall, who worked with Braun, wrote that he believed the mogul was “homophobic.” Hall also said that Braun is “an evil person who’s only concern is wealth and feeding his disgusting ego.”

Lovato commented on the post writing, “Hey boo, idk [I don’t know] you or anything and this isn’t hate, but making claims that someone is homophobic is really serious.”

She continued: “Please don’t spread information that isn’t true because I can guarantee you Scooter isn’t. As a member of the LBGTQ+ community myself, he wouldn’t have signed me if he was. No hate just trying to clear that up.”

Hall responded to the Sorry Not Sorry singer, writing, “Dear Demi, first off…why did you delete your tweet? Secondly, I love you and listen to your music religiously, but thirdly, you cannot compare your experience to mine, especially with someone I was with for six years and you’ve only just signed with.”

Hall continued to tweet, writing: “PSA, Just because you have a black friend doesn’t mean you can’t still be racist. And just because you’re not picketing against gay marriage doesn’t mean you’re not homophobic. I said what I said and I believe what I believe.”

“Also, stop using your one client who identifies as queer to stand up for you. There’s no way Demi saw my tweet, that means someone from your team is reaching out to them, using them to defend you. Fight your own battles,” Hall wrote.

“Being black and gay in this industry is hard as hell, and was even harder when I signed with that man and unless someone has walked in my shoes…I don’t care to compare their experiences to mine. Period!”

Hall sent one final tweet, writing,: “Ok NOW I’m going to sleep, and I realized that Demi commented on insta & doesn’t have Twitter. Also, this is very unfortunate because I LOVE Demi & her music! Been a fan for years. Not trying to start a fight with her because she has nothing to do with it!”

—With files from Adam Wallis