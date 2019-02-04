Demi Lovato deletes Twitter account after mocking 21 Savage’s ICE arrest

WARNING: This story contains explicit language.

Singer Demi Lovato has deleted her Twitter account following criticism that she was laughing at memes about 21 Savage.

The Bank Account rapper was taken into federal immigration custody in the Atlanta area early Sunday.

An official says the rapper is a British citizen who overstayed his visa and who also has a felony conviction.

Lovato had tweeted: “So far 21 savage memes have been my favorite part of the Super Bowl.”

Rapper Wale tweeted he didn’t get the joke and Migos’ Offset, wrote it wasn’t funny.

Why is somebody freedom funny … I don’t get the joke https://t.co/Eyf4clympS — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

A lot of people were sending you love light , prayers etc . When people were making jokes about u at a rough time. A lot of people .Bless up https://t.co/9sxe1rJuA2 — Wale (@Wale) February 4, 2019

ALL THE MEMES AND SHIT AINT FUNNY WHEN SOMEBODY GOING THROUGH SOME

PRAYING FOR MY DAWG

AINT SHIT FUNNY HIS FANILY

DEPENDING ON HIM — OFFSET (@OffsetYRN) February 4, 2019

She later clarified her comments on her Instagram story and posted the meme that she thought was funny.

She posted a screenshot of some users’ comments that followed after she sent out the tweet about the 21 Savage memes.

Some users thought it was wrong for others to criticize Lovato, who was hospitalized in July following a drug overdose.

She later clarified her comments on her Instagram story and said she wasn’t laughing “at anyone getting deported.”

“I know that’s not a joke..not[sic] have I EVER laughed at that. The meme I posted/was talking about was of him being writing with a feather pen. Sorry if I offended anyone. But it’s no excuse to laugh at someone’s addiction let alone their OD,” she wrote.

Lovato went on to write, “Lastly, I wasn’t making fun on anything having to do with deportations or even anything against him, I was laughing at who the f*** knew 21 Savage was British? … I’m sorry if I upset people truly.”

She then asked Wale if he wanted to discuss the matter in her DM’s.

Many people on Twitter spoke out about Lovato laughing at memes of 21 Savage, following his arrest.

demi lovato trying to exist without offending yall pic.twitter.com/CDzZCDQvIa — seren (@seweniti) February 4, 2019

Twitter: *whole tl laughing at 21 savage*

Demi Lovato: *laughs like everyone else*

The tl: #DemiLovato #21Savage pic.twitter.com/VMUE5PNTps — One of the 7 – rings holders💍 (@Abdelicioussss) February 4, 2019

Demi Lovato.. The next time she finds something funny pic.twitter.com/nJRc2M1JSH — Rayan (@africa_bebe) February 4, 2019

Singer Bebe Rexha defended Lovato on Monday, following all the backlash the Sorry Not Sorry singer received.

“To all the people who talked s**t to Demi you’re F**KIN DISGUSTING. Attacking someone that is 6 months sober about her personal issues with drugs and mental health over a tweet is LOW,” Rexha tweeted.

She added, “Wanna talk s**t tweet me. Motherf**kers.”

21 Savage, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation in the Atlanta area involving local and federal law enforcement officers, U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox said in an emailed statement.

Past reports had said 21 Savage was born on the Caribbean island of Dominica, a former British colony.

Abraham-Joseph entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but has been present in the country illegally since his visa expired in July 2006, Cox said. He was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Cox said.

He has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court, Cox said.

“His whole public persona is false,” an ICE spokesperson told CNN. “He actually came to the U.S. from the U.K. as a teen and overstayed his visa.”

Dina LaPolt, his lawyer, released a statement following the rapper’s arrest.

She wrote “We are working diligently to get Mr. Abraham-Joseph out of detention while we work with the authorities to clear up any misunderstandings. Mr. Abraham-Joseph is a role model to the young people in this country, especially in Atlanta, Georgia, and is actively working in the community-leading programs to help underprivileged youths in financial literacy.”

ICE (Immigration and Customs Enforcement) said they “arrested unlawfully present United Kingdom national Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph AKA ’21 Savage’ during a targeted operation with federal and local law enforcement partners early Sunday in metro Atlanta. Mr. Abraham-Joseph was taken into ICE custody as he is unlawfully present in the U.S. and also a convicted felon.”

ICE’S note continued, “Mr. Abraham-Joseph initially entered the U.S. legally in July 2005, but subsequently failed to depart under the terms of his nonimmigrant visa and he became unlawfully present in the U.S. when his visa expired in July 2006. In addition to being in violation of federal immigration law, Mr. Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in October 2014 in Fulton County, Georgia.”

It concluded, “Mr. Abraham-Joseph is presently in ICE custody in Georgia and has been placed into removal proceedings before the federal immigration courts. ICE will now await the outcome of his case before a federal immigration judge to determine future actions.”

— With files from the Associated Press