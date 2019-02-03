World
February 3, 2019 4:26 pm

ICE arrests Grammy-nominated rapper, 21 Savage, says is in U.S. illegally

By Staff The Associated Press

FILE - 21 Savage arrives arrives at the Billboard Music Awards at the MGM Grand Garden Arena on Sunday, May 20, 2018, in Las Vegas.

Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
A A

Authorities in Atlanta say rapper 21 Savage is in federal immigration custody.

READ MORE: Cardi B and Nicki Minaj call truce following hours of feuding

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement spokesman Bryan Cox says the Grammy-nominated artist, whose given name is Sha Yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, was arrested in a targeted operation early Sunday in the Atlanta area.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph is a British citizen who entered the U.S. legally in July 2005 but overstayed his visa, which expired in July 2006. Cox said Abraham-Joseph was convicted on felony drug charges in Georgia in October 2014.

Cox says Abraham-Joseph has been placed in deportation proceedings in federal immigration court.

WATCH: Trump praises ICE for deportation of accused Nazi guard

Abraham-Joseph is nominated for two awards at next week’s Grammys, including record of the year for “Rockstar” alongside Post Malone.

A representative for Abraham-Joseph did not respond to an email seeking comment.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

Report an error
21 savage
21 savage arrested
Grammys
Ice
ice arrests 21 savage
Illegal Immigration
Immigration and Customs Enforcement
rapper 21 savage

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.