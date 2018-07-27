Demi Lovato to enter rehab after release from hospital

Demi Lovato is reportedly planning on entering rehab after being released from the Los Angeles hospital where she has been receiving treatment since Tuesday following a suspected overdose.

A source told CNN that Lovato will be released from the hospital “soon.”

According to E! News, Lovato has been partying for “weeks” since she broke her sobriety earlier this year. “This was going on for a few weeks and the warning signs were there. She slipped up and thought she could handle it. This is obviously a huge wake-up call. Her family has been by her side supporting her and is getting her the help she needs.”

READ MORE: Demi Lovato awake after being admitted to hospital for suspected overdose

Los Angeles Police told The Hollywood Reporter that officers responded to a home on Laurel View Drive, where Lovato reportedly has a home, on Tuesday morning to attend to a possible overdose victim.

The 25-year-old singer was rushed to the hospital and her representatives released a statement saying Lovato was awake and alert.

“Demi is awake and with her family who want to express thanks to everyone for the love, prayers and support,” her representatives said Tuesday in a statement.

“Some of the information being reported is incorrect and they respectfully ask for privacy and not speculation as her health and recovery is the most important thing right now.”

READ MORE: Demi Lovato and Jason Mraz concert in Toronto cancelled after Lovato’s suspected overdose

This won’t be the first time the Échame la Culpa singer has received professional help for substance abuse, bipolar disorder and an eating disorder.

Lovato entered rehab in 2010 at age 18 but relapsed after leaving the treatment facility. Lovato then entered a sober-living facility for a year in 2013. She celebrated five years of sobriety last March.

She recalled how she used to self-medicate with alcohol, cocaine and OxyContin.

“I lived fast and I was going to die young,” Lovato said in an interview with American Way in 2016. “I didn’t think I would make it to 21.”

WATCH BELOW: The latest on Demi Lovato

Last year Lovato was honoured with the Spirit of Sobriety Award during the Brent Shapiro Foundation for Drug Prevention Summer Spectacular.

“Every day is a battle,” she said.

“You just have to take it one day at a time; some days are easier than others and some days you forget about drinking and using, but for me, I work on my physical health, which is important, but my mental health as well,” Lovato said, adding that she was seeing her therapist twice a week. “I make sure I stay on my medications. I go to AA meetings. I do what I can physically in the gym. I make it a priority.”

READ MORE: ‘I Am Paul Walker’ — Watch the emotional trailer for upcoming documentary

After news of Lovato’s hospitalization broke, fans and celebrities took to social media with the hashtags #YouAreNotAloneDemi, #DemiStayStrong and #HowDemiHasHelpedMe.

The #HowDemiHasHelpedMe hashtag is used to talk about how Lovato and her music have helped others with their own personal struggles.

in 6th grade i struggled with anorexia & ‘believe in me’ saved me. in 7th grade i had my suicide note written & struggled with self harm & ‘skyscraper’ saved me. in 9th grade i was diagnosed with bipolar disorder & ‘warrior’ saved me. i will forever love her💕 #HowDemiHasHelpedMe — Jordyn Rae🌊 (@jordamn_160) July 25, 2018

your smile saved my life

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe pic.twitter.com/WJDfiAKJ99 — gabs loves demi (@notsoberx) July 26, 2018

If you didn’t follow Demi in the Unbroken era, you probably haven’t seen this. She is an angel who battles her demons while holding every else up. I will always support her. I hope she can be there for herself. #PrayersForDemi #HowDemiHasHelpedMe pic.twitter.com/wVJUyQmos0 — Chloe is Messy (@ChloeAnn_99) July 25, 2018

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe since i was a child, i always had problems with depression and acceptance of my body. the way demi always talked openly about it helped me a lot, literally saved me. i will be eternally grateful to her. pic.twitter.com/52vv0WlM7s — ga (@lovatoglam) July 26, 2018

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe She allowed me to be a part of her 2009 headlining tour as her opening act. That tour changed my life and I will be forever grateful to her. — Jordan Pruitt (@JordansBlog) July 25, 2018

#HowDemiHasHelpedMe I love how she is open about mental health & eating disorders. She always talks about body positivity and that makes me feel a lot better about myself. I love how she encourages us to love ourselves and our bodies. @ddlovato — Ljilja ◟̽◞̽ 🎗 (@ultimatelover1D) July 25, 2018

Demi helped me with gaining confidence demi helped me by just her music when I was going through a hard time her music was there for me #HowDemiHasHelpedMe — Erin (@adoreDeIana) July 25, 2018

—With files from Rebecca Joseph