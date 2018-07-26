‘I Am Paul Walker’: Watch the emotional trailer for upcoming documentary

Five years after Fast and Furious star Paul Walker died in a car accident, the official trailer for I Am Paul Walker has been released and it takes an emotional look at the life of the late actor.

Adrian Buitenhuis’ documentary features new interviews with Walker’s family members, childhood friends and co-stars. It also features interviews with his siblings, Caleb, Cody and Ashlie.

“He was a big kid,” Cody says about Walker.

“He liked to go fast,” Ashlie says of her late brother’s love of driving. “As soon as I was old enough to hang on tight, I was on the back of his big wheel with him, going for the ride of my life.”

Caleb reveals that Walker used to say he wanted to become a park ranger.

“You know, make 28 grand a year and like, live in the wilderness,” Caleb says. “That’s really what he wanted to do.”

“If you loved him the way we did, you would say, well, why him and not us?” Fast and Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson says in the trailer.

“My daughter, my surfing — that’s the life and that’s what I care about,” The Fast and the Furious director Rob Cohen says Walker would tell him.

I Am Paul Walker also discusses the late actor’s work as a philanthropist, helping in the effort to rebuild Haiti after its earthquake. Walker also established a disaster relief organization, Reach Out Worldwide.

Walker died in a car crash near Los Angeles at the age of 40 in 2013. He is survived by his parents Paul Walker Sr. and Cheryl Walker, brothers Cody Walker and Caleb Walker, sisters Ashlie Walker and Amie Walker and daughter Meadow Walker, 19.

I Am Paul Walker premieres Aug. 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on the Paramount Network.

Watch the trailer for I Am Paul Walker in the video above.