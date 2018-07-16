Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson says ‘there’s no need’ to speak with Tyrese Gibson after ‘Fast and Furious’ feud

Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson revealed that he has not spoken to his Fast and Furious co-star Tyrese Gibson since their feud began in September 2017.

“We haven’t talked at all,” Johnson said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on July 12. “That whole thing with Tyrese, it was pretty disappointing because I’ve been friends with Tyrese for a very long time.”

The 46-year-old actor continued: “And, you know, I always feel like a beef requires two people to actually jump in it, and it was really one-sided and he had voiced his opinion a lot on social media.”

“Apparently, he was going through some stuff, too, in his personal life. But, no, we haven’t talked and I don’t see where we would and, to me, there’s no need to have a conversation,” Johnson said.

The WWE star is preparing to co-star in a Fast and Furious spinoff movie with Jason Statham but the new project ended up delaying production for Fast and Furious 9 for a year.

In September 2017, Gibson blamed Johnson for delaying production on Fast and Furious 9. Gibson called his co-star “selfish” and said that he is “focused on furthering his own self-interest.”

Gibson has since deleted the Instagram post in which he insisted Johnson should “call him” because he “doesn’t do email.”

Gibson, who stars as Roman in the franchise, took to Instagram to write: “I don’t wanna hear from you until you remember what we talked about. I’m on your timeline cause you’re not responding to my text messages – #FastFamily is just that a family……we don’t fly solo.”

In November 2017, Gibson criticized Johnson again and threatened to drop out of the next Fast and Furious film if he had to share credits with the WWE star.

“I’m sorry to announce that if Dewayne [sic] is in ‘Fast 9’, there will no more Roman Pierce,” he captioned a photo of himself, Johnson and Diesel on Instagram. “You mess with family and my daughters survival I mess with yours. Close your eyes dude you’re a ‘Clown’.”

Things only got more tense from there, with Gibson accusing Johnson of using steroids. “#CandyAssB**chMade All my real one… Men on integrity… Folks that go to the gym and get big naturally #NoJuice #NoOJ.”

Gibson also addressed the planned 2019 spinoff movie with Johnson and Statham. “Spin-off huh? Spin off these nuts selfish champ,” he wrote before addressing the Instagram photo. “Pause, notice who has got his arms around my shoulder and who is standing alone.”

Johnson took to social media to defend the spin-off. “Pumped to expand and build out the FAST & FURIOUS universe in a cool, exciting way with our @sevenbucksprod, writer/producer Chris Morgan, producer Hiram Garcia and lead producer and my bigger twin, Neil Moritz,” he wrote. “Thank you UNIVERSAL STUDIOS for being tremendous partners who see the big picture and for coming to us years ago with this spinoff idea. Huge shout to my brother, Jason Statham for the trust and wanting to create and deliver something fresh and bad ass for the fans.”

The Fast and Furious spinoff is scheduled to arrive in theatres on July 26, 2019, followed by Fast 9 on April 10, 2020.