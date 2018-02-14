Tyrese Gibson shoves female fan who came onstage for a hug

Tyrese Gibson shoved aside a female fan who rushed the stage and tried to give him a hug on Feb. 9 after he had finished his set at the Valentine’s Love Jam in Detroit.

In a video posted by TMZ, a fan can be seen approaching Gibson on stage as he is concluding his set.

“I love y’all,” he says before beginning his exit.

READ MORE: Tyrese Gibson says Will Smith gave him $5M to pay for his legal fees

Gibson briefly wipes his face with a rag and as he’s doing that, one of his female fans can be seen approaching the 39-year-old singer for a hug.

Instead of embracing her for a hug, Gibson quickly pushed her away from him. (Watch in the video below.)

The singer took a few steps back while security removed her from the stage but Gibson did not walk off until she was back in the audience.

Gibson seemed apologetic for his immediate reaction of self-defence. He appeared to smile and waited on stage until the fan was safely placed back into the front row.

READ MORE: Tyrese Gibson assures fans he’s ‘actually OK’ following emotional custody battle video

For the last few months, Gibson has been behaving erratically on social media. In early November, he threatened to quit the upcoming Fast & Furious 9 because of an online feud with costar Dwayne (The Rock) Johnson.

Gibson has also been embroiled in a custody battle and abuse investigation with his ex-wife Norma over their 10-year-old daughter, Shayla. On Nov. 3, the investigation was closed after the Department of Child and Family Services found no wrongdoing on Gibson’s part.

The actor and singer apologized to his fans on Instagram, explaining that his online “meltdown” wasn’t because of any use of recreational drugs or alcohol, but rather due to the psychiatric medications prescribed to him by a doctor. He claims they caused an “adverse effect” on him.

—With files from Chris Jancelewicz