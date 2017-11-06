Tyrese Gibson says Will Smith gave him $5M to pay for his legal fees

After Tyrese Gibson claimed that none of his “millionaire” or “billionaire” friends were “showing up” for him to help with his financial strain during his ongoing legal battle with his ex-wife Norma, the actor revealed two of his close friends gave him $5 million.

Gibson shared several photos of Will Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith, and claimed that the stars gave him $5 million to help with his growing legal fees for his ongoing custody battle involving his 10-year-old daughter.

“When we show UP for each-other there’s nothing that can’t be done I️ repeat nothing…… My wife [Samantha Lee] kept the news away from me cause I’ve been on with lawyers all day but our family and our sister Jada-Pinkett Smith and my brother Will Smith just sent us 5 million dollars to help keep us afloat,” the Fast & Furious actor shared.

The Smith’s donation came with a request. “You guys asked me to get off and stay off the Internet now that my daughters legal fees will be paid ! will listen,” he continued. “The Smiths’s and their whole family has always shown up for The Gibson’s Uncle Will you’re an uncle for real.”

Last week, Gibson took to social media to post an emotional video, in which he claimed that he was paying $13,000 per month in legal fees.

Gibson continued to cry and walk around the room before he started talking directly to his ex-wife, Norma Mitchell Gibson, in the video.

“I’m at $13,000 a month, what more do you want from me?” Gibson said as he began to cry again. “I don’t hate you, Norma. I don’t know why you hate me, but I don’t hate you. But you just can’t wake up on September 11th and accuse me of something I didn’t do!”

Norma Mitchell Gibson accused Gibson of abusing their daughter on Aug. 19, alleging that he “pushed our daughter to the ground, pinned her face down, put his knees on her back, grabbed her hands with one arm and beat her with the other.” In court documents, she alleged that Gibson hit their daughter “between 12 and 16 times.”

Gibson previously said in a statement that his ex-wife’s allegations were “hurtful lies.” The two were married from 2007 to 2009.

The Fast and Furious star appeared in Los Angeles Superior Court on Thursday where he learned he will not be subjected to criminal charges and the investigation by child services into the alleged physical abuse has been closed, The Los Angeles Times reported.