Demi Lovato and Jason Mraz concert in Toronto cancelled after Lovato’s suspected overdose

A planned benefit concert in Toronto featuring singer-songwriters Demi Lovato and Jason Mraz has been cancelled, a day after it was reported that Lovato was taken to hospital with a suspected overdose.

Ticketing company Live Nation Ontario announced that the RBCxMusic concert, which was to be held Sunday, July 29 at RBC Echo Beach in Toronto, is being cancelled, and that tickets will be automatically refunded.

Mraz also confirmed that the concert was cancelled.

“My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato,” he tweeted. “We wish her good health & recovery.”

The concert had been announced in support of tele-counselling service Kids Help Phone.

Dear Friends,

Due to circumstances beyond our control, we will not be playing in Toronto this weekend. My sincerest apologies to my fans and to the fans of Demi Lovato. We wish her good health & recovery. https://t.co/BtZBCBIJJL — Jason Mraz (@jason_mraz) July 25, 2018

On Tuesday, Los Angeles Police told The Hollywood Reporter that officers responded to a home on Laurel View Drive, where Lovato reportedly has a home, for a possible overdose victim.

While police didn’t name the victim, TMZ and People identified the victim as 25-year-old Grammy-nominated star Lovato.

The news came about a month after Lovato released a song called “Sober,” in which she alludeD to relapsing from sobriety.

The 25-year-old has been treated for bipolar disorder, substance abuse and bulimia, Variety reports. She has been struggling with substance abuse since 2010.

— With files from Rebecca Joseph, Reuters and ET Canada

