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Entertainment

Katy Perry praises Air Canada crew after witnessing in-flight emergency

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted May 25, 2026 12:47 pm
3 min read
Katy Perry arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. View image in full screen
Katy Perry arrives at the 11th Breakthrough Prize Ceremony on Saturday, April 5, 2025, in Los Angeles. Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File
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Katy Perry praised the Air Canada cabin crew on her recent flight from Montreal to Los Angeles after witnessing their response to a medical emergency.

The 41-year-old singer said she watched “a medical emergency happen on the plane” while on the Air Canada flight from Montréal-Trudeau International Airport.

“I was so impressed with the level of attentiveness and quick action from the crew that I just want to highlight the level of professionalism and consideration they had for the passenger,” the Last Friday Night singer wrote in a May 23 post on X.

“The medical situation was resolved on the flight and everyone left ok. Good for you @AirCanada.”

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Perry did not mention the exact details of the medical emergency.

Air Canada responded to Perry’s post, writing, “Thank you Katy, we will make sure to send your kind words to the team onboard. We are sure they will be more than happy to see this.”

Global News has reached out to Air Canada for further comment but has not received a response.

Perry was spotted in Montreal last week with former prime minister Justin Trudeau. The two have been romantically linked since July 2025, when they were spotted eating together at upscale Montreal restaurant Le Violon in the city’s Le Plateau neighbourhood.

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Trudeau and Perry were spotted together again in October, stepping out in Paris to attend a cabaret show for the Hot N Cold singer’s 41st birthday.

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The pop superstar and the former Canadian prime minister, 54, took their romance public as they left Crazy Horse Paris hand in hand, while paparazzi waited for them out front, according to video taken by TMZ.

The couple made things Instagram official in December after the pop star shared a series of photos and videos from their trip to Japan.

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By January, the Teenage Dream singer shared an Instagram carousel of images from her holiday season, featuring two photos of the former prime minister of Canada.

In the roundup, captioned “Holidaze,” Perry shared a photo of Trudeau smiling as he swam in the ocean.

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry on vacation in the pop star's Jan. 7 Instagram post. View image in full screen
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry on vacation in the pop star’s Jan. 7 Instagram post. @KatyPerry / Instagram

Trudeau was accompanied by Perry that same month as he spoke about the importance of “soft power” in geopolitics at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.

Click to play video: 'Katy Perry watches Trudeau gives speech on ‘soft power’ at WEF'
Katy Perry watches Trudeau gives speech on ‘soft power’ at WEF

In April, photos of Trudeau and Perry at Coachella made the rounds online.

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The internet was quick to react to a series of images and videos shared by the California Gurls singer, which included a clip of the pair enjoying Justin Bieber’s headlining performance, alongside the caption “heat checkin’ these chickens,” a reference to a lyric from the Stratford, Ont.-born artist’s song Speed Demon, among other pictures of the two soaking in the festival.

More recently, Perry shared photos on Instagram at the beginning of May, with the first image showing her and Trudeau arm in arm, looking out at the water in San Francisco, Calif.

The carousel also included a selfie of the couple and a photo of a jar of pickles with the label, “Katy & Justin’s Pop + Policy Pickles.”

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— with files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman

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