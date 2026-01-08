Katy Perry shares batch of ‘holidaze’ pictures with Justin Trudeau

Send this page to someone via email

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are still going strong.

The Teenage Dream singer shared an Instagram carousel of photos from her holiday season, featuring two photos of the former prime minister of Canada.

In the roundup, captioned “Holidaze,” Perry shared a photo of Trudeau, 54, smiling as he swam in the ocean.

Perry, 41, also added a photo of her leaning in to kiss Trudeau on the cheek as he smiled.

In another image, Perry showed off a gold maple leaf pendant.

The Roar singer also included photos of her time spent with her family over the holidays, including her five-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, and her ex-fiancé Orlando Bloom.

In December 2025, Perry and Trudeau made their relationship Instagram official after the pop star shared a series of photos and videos from the pair’s trip to Japan.

The pair posed for a selfie, ate sushi and gazed at a museum exhibit in a selection of snaps shared with Perry’s 201 million Instagram followers.

“Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone,” Trudeau wrote on X.

Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone. https://t.co/zLEuppHNST — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) December 4, 2025

Perry’s post confirmed her romance with the former Canadian prime minister, a month after they were photographed walking out of a Paris cabaret hand in hand.

In photos, published by Backgrid, Perry wore a fitted red gown with black heels and had her hair pulled back in a bun and Trudeau wore a black suit.

Do you have a crush? 🌹 pic.twitter.com/QfVCkteAKm — Portal Katy Perry (@portalkatyperry) October 26, 2025

The pair were first linked after they were spotted eating together at upscale Montreal restaurant Le Violon in the city’s Le Plateau neighbourhood in July 2025.

The singer’s dinner with Trudeau came just weeks after a July 4 statement confirmed the end of her relationship with actor Bloom.

Trudeau, who separated from his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, was spotted at Perry’s concert in Montreal in late July, days after their dinner.

A video of the concert showed the former Liberal party leader singing along as Perry performed her song Dark Horse.

— With files from Global News’ Rachel Goodman