Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Entertainment

Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s Montreal concert with his daughter

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted July 31, 2025 12:32 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert in Montreal'
Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry concert in Montreal
Former Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau was spotted attending Katy Perry's concert in Montreal on Wednesday night, alongside his daughter.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Pocket pocket Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Justin Trudeau was spotted at a Katy Perry concert in Montreal on Wednesday night, days after the pop star and the former Canadian prime minister were seen dining together at a restaurant in the city.

A video of the concert shows the former Liberal Party leader, 53, singing along as Perry performed her song Dark Horse.

The Firework singer, 40, is currently on her Lifetimes Tour and is set to perform in Quebec City on Friday.

Earlier this week, Perry and Trudeau enjoyed a meal at Le Violon in Montreal’s Le Plateau neighbourhood. TMZ was the first to report the sighting, sharing photos of the duo leaning over the table while in conversation.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen dining together in Montreal. View image in full screen
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen dining together in Montreal. TMZ

Le Violon, recently named Canada’s Best New Restaurant, confirmed the outing to Global News, saying Trudeau and Perry arrived at the restaurant during regular service hours and “were seated like any other guests, alongside other patrons.”

Story continues below advertisement

The restaurant said the pair were “very warm, friendly, and gracious to our team,” and that they stopped by the kitchen with a personal thank you for the staff.

Trending Now
For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.

Get breaking National news

For news impacting Canada and around the world, sign up for breaking news alerts delivered directly to you when they happen.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau split in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They have three children: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

Click to play video: 'Possible implications of Trudeaus’ separation as former couple remains ‘close family’'
Possible implications of Trudeaus’ separation as former couple remains ‘close family’

Last month, Perry announced she and actor Orlando Bloom had called off their engagement after almost a decade together. They share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices