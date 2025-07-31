Justin Trudeau spotted at Katy Perry’s Montreal concert with his daughter

Send this page to someone via email

Justin Trudeau was spotted at a Katy Perry concert in Montreal on Wednesday night, days after the pop star and the former Canadian prime minister were seen dining together at a restaurant in the city.

A video of the concert shows the former Liberal Party leader, 53, singing along as Perry performed her song Dark Horse.

The Firework singer, 40, is currently on her Lifetimes Tour and is set to perform in Quebec City on Friday.

Earlier this week, Perry and Trudeau enjoyed a meal at Le Violon in Montreal’s Le Plateau neighbourhood. TMZ was the first to report the sighting, sharing photos of the duo leaning over the table while in conversation.

View image in full screen Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen dining together in Montreal. TMZ

Le Violon, recently named Canada’s Best New Restaurant, confirmed the outing to Global News, saying Trudeau and Perry arrived at the restaurant during regular service hours and “were seated like any other guests, alongside other patrons.”

The restaurant said the pair were “very warm, friendly, and gracious to our team,” and that they stopped by the kitchen with a personal thank you for the staff.

Trudeau and his ex-wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau split in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage. They have three children: Xavier, 17, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

Last month, Perry announced she and actor Orlando Bloom had called off their engagement after almost a decade together. They share a four-year-old daughter, Daisy.

— With files from Global News’ Michelle Butterfield