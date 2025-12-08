Menu

Trending

Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry are now Instagram official

By Rachel Goodman Global News
Posted December 8, 2025 11:05 am
2 min read
An Instagram photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau during a trip to Japan. View image in full screen
An Instagram photo of Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau during a trip to Japan. Katy Perry/Instagram
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry made their relationship Instagram official over the weekend after the pop star shared a series of photos and videos from the pair’s recent trip to Japan.

Perry’s post confirmed her romance with the former Canadian prime minister, a month after they were photographed walking out of a Paris cabaret hand in hand.

The pair — who were first spotted eating together at upscale Montreal restaurant Le Violon in the city’s Le Plateau neighbourhood in July — posed for a selfie, ate sushi and gazed at a museum exhibit in a selection of snaps shared with Perry’s 202 million Instagram followers.

A black-and-white video shows Perry trying uni for the first time as Trudeau, sitting by her side, encourages her to take a bite.

The Firework singer captioned the post “tokyo times on tour and more.” It came after Trudeau reshared a photo of the couple posing with former Japanese prime minister Fumio Kishida and his wife, Yuko.

“Great to see you @kishida230. Katy and I were so glad to have the chance to sit down with you and Yuko. Thank you, Fumio, for your friendship and your continued commitment to both the international rules-based order and to a better future for everyone,” Trudeau wrote.

Trending Now

Perry and Justin were in Japan during the Asian leg of her Lifetimes Tour, following its long summer stint, which took her to seven Canadian cities in late July and early August, including Vancouver, Edmonton, Winnipeg, Ottawa, Montreal, Quebec City and Toronto.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has commented publicly on their relationship. Still, the Instagram post follows months of speculation about the singer and the former Liberal Party leader.

Days after they were spotted eating in Montreal, Trudeau attended her concert. A video of the show shows the former Prime Minister singing along as Perry performs her song Dark Horse.

Perry and Trudeau were first seen in public almost two years after Trudeau and his ex-wife, Sophie Grégoire Trudeau, split, and about a month after Perry announced that she and actor Orlando Bloom had called off their engagement after almost a decade together.

Trudeau and his ex-wife have three children: Xavier, 18, Ella-Grace, 16, and Hadrien, 11.

Perry and Bloom share a five-year-old daughter, Daisy.

© 2025 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

