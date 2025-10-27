Menu

Entertainment

Katy Perry, Justin Trudeau make 1st public appearance as a couple

By Katie Scott Global News
Posted October 27, 2025 10:58 am
2 min read
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau were seen enjoying a meal together at a restaurant in Montreal on Tuesday. On Wednesday he was spotted attending her concert at the Bell Centre in Montreal. Perry is currently on an international concert tour. View image in full screen
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau made their first public appearance as a couple on Saturday, Oct. 25. Getty Images
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau stepped out together in Paris to attend a cabaret show for the Hot N Cold singer’s 41st birthday on Saturday.

The pop superstar and the former Canadian prime minister, 53, took their romance public as they left Crazy Horse Paris hand in hand, while paparazzi waited for them out front, according to video taken by TMZ.

A fan reached out to give Perry a rose and wished her happy birthday as the pair left the theatre and headed towards their vehicle before they were driven away.

A screengrab of a TMZ video that captured Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in Paris on Oct. 25. View image in full screen
A screengrab of a TMZ video that captured Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau in Paris on Oct. 25. TMZ

In photos, published by Backgrid, Perry wore a fitted red gown with black heels and had her hair pulled back in a bun and Trudeau wore a black suit.

Neither Perry nor Trudeau has publicly commented on their relationship but rumours began to swirl in July when the pair were spotted enjoying a meal together at upscale eatery Le Violon in Montreal’s Le Plateau neighbourhood.

California gurl and Canadian guy: Katy Perry gets cheeky about rumored romance with Justin Trudeau
TMZ was the first to report the sighting, sharing photos of the duo leaning over the table while in conversation.

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen dining together in Montreal. View image in full screen
Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau are seen dining together in Montreal. TMZ

Le Violon, named Canada’s Best New Restaurant, confirmed the outing to Global News, saying Trudeau and Perry arrived at the restaurant during regular service hours and “were seated like any other guests, alongside other patrons.”

The restaurant said the pair were “very warm, friendly, and gracious to our team,” and that they stopped by the kitchen with a personal thank you for the staff.

The singer’s dinner with Trudeau came just weeks after a July 4 statement confirmed the end of her relationship with actor Orlando Bloom.

Trudeau, who separated from his wife, Sophie Gregoire Trudeau, in August 2023 after 18 years of marriage, was spotted at Perry’s concert in Montreal in late July, days after his dinner with the Roar singer.

A video of the concert shows the former Liberal party leader singing along as Perry performed her song Dark Horse.

— With files from Global News

