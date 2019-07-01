Taylor Swift blasts sale of music catalogue to mogul Scooter Braun

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift is not staying silent over the sale of her masters to Scooter Braun.

In a scathing Tumblr post Sunday, the pop superstar writes she is sad and grossed out that her music catalogue now belongs to Braun who she accuses of subjecting her to years of incessant and manipulative bullying, referencing clashes with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.

“This is my worst case scenario,” she wrote.

Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced Sunday that it is acquiring Big Machine Label Group which released all of Swift’s studio albums and owns her masters. Swift says she learned of the sale Sunday.

Swift left Big Machine in November and signed with Universal Music Group.

Representatives for Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Justin Bieber rose to Braun’s defence in an Instagram post on Sunday.

“For you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair,” he said. “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u [you] also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter.”

