Taylor Swift blasts sale of music catalogue to mogul Scooter Braun

LOS ANGELES — Taylor Swift is not staying silent over the sale of her masters to Scooter Braun.
In a scathing Tumblr post Sunday, the pop superstar writes she is sad and grossed out that her music catalogue now belongs to Braun who she accuses of subjecting her to years of incessant and manipulative bullying, referencing clashes with Kim Kardashian and Kanye West.
“This is my worst case scenario,” she wrote.
Braun’s Ithaca Holdings announced Sunday that it is acquiring Big Machine Label Group which released all of Swift’s studio albums and owns her masters. Swift says she learned of the sale Sunday.
Swift left Big Machine in November and signed with Universal Music Group.
Representatives for Scooter Braun and Big Machine Label Group founder Scott Borchetta did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Justin Bieber rose to Braun’s defence in an Instagram post on Sunday.
“For you to take it to social media and get people to hate on Scooter isn’t fair,” he said. “What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? Seems to me like it was to get sympathy u [you] also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully Scooter.”
Hey Taylor. First of all i would like to apologize for posting that hurtful instagram post, at the time i thought it was funny but looking back it was distasteful and insensitive.. I have to be honest though it was my caption and post that I screenshoted of scooter and Kanye that said “taylor swift what up” he didnt have anything to do with it and it wasnt even a part of the conversation in all actuality he was the person who told me not to joke like that.. Scooter has had your back since the days you graciously let me open up for you.! As the years have passed we haven’t crossed paths and gotten to communicate our differences, hurts or frustrations. So for you to take it to social media and get people to hate on scooter isn’t fair. What were you trying to accomplish by posting that blog? seems to me like it was to get sympathy u also knew that in posting that your fans would go and bully scooter. Anyway, One thing i know is both scooter and i love you. I feel like the only way to resolve conflict is through communication. So banter back and fourth online i dont believe solves anything. I’m sure Scooter and i would love to talk to you and resolve any conflict, pain or or any feelings that need to be addressed. Neither scooter or i have anything negative to say about you we truly want the best for you. I usually don’t rebuttal things like this but when you try and deface someone i loves character thats crossing a line..
