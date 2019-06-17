Taylor Swift drops celebrity-packed music video for ‘You Need to Calm Down’

Only three days after announcing her seventh studio album, Lover, and releasing her new single You Need to Calm Down, Taylor Swift has released a brand-new music video.

The vibrant and colourful short dropped on Monday and features special guest appearances from a variety of celebrities, including Ryan Reynolds, Ellen DeGeneres, RuPaul and the cast of Queer Eye, among many others.

The #YNTCDmusicvideo is out! First, I want to say that my co-stars in this video are AMAZING. Please celebrate by supporting their work, following them, and going to see them perform. I’m SO grateful and SO EXCITED I ACTUALLY DO NEED TO CALM DOWN.🍹 https://t.co/787ksrnpBY pic.twitter.com/Oj7GtQ7fxa — Taylor Swift (@taylorswift13) June 17, 2019

Along with the song, the video for You Need to Calm Down takes a stance against discrimination and violence towards LGBTQ2 communities — something Swift, 29, has become a huge advocate for in her career.

The lyrics themselves actively call out homophobic individuals and question their negativity towards acceptance and the celebration of love.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift urges Republican senator to support LGBTQ2 rights

The three-minute video concludes with a message from the Wildest Dreams singer. It reads: “Let’s show our pride by demanding that, on a national level, our laws truly treat all of our citizens equally.

“Please sign my petition for Senate support of the Equality Act on Change.org.”

Earlier in the month, Swift penned an open letter to Lamar Alexander, a Republican senator, in hopes to gain his support in passing the bill, which would protect LGBTQ2 people from discrimination in their homes, schools, workplaces and other public spaces.

Not only that, but it seems Swift, 29, made amends with her former pop star nemesis Katy Perry, too.

The two embraced each other at the end of the video, when Perry, 34, is dressed up as a hamburger and Swift as a box of french fries.

“This meal is BEEF-free,” wrote the Roar singer on Twitter. “#MeatFreeMonday,” she added.

Additional celebrity cameos included Queen‘s Adam Lambert, Jesse Tyler Ferguson of Modern Family and Laverne Cox.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift drops new song, ‘You Need to Calm Down,’ and announces upcoming album ‘Lover’

Aside from her immensely popular music, Swift is known and loved greatly for her activism and general good will. During her victory speech for her wins at the 2018 American Music Awards, she used her time to urge youth and adolescents to go out and vote.

In light of Sexual Assault Awareness Month in April this year, Swift made a large donation to anti-sexual violence organization Rainn, which supports victims of sexual abuse and educates those in need.

WATCH: Taylor Swift encourages people to vote in U.S. midterms during AMAs speech

Even dating back to the launch of her career, she donated $70,000 worth of books to her hometown library, the Reading Public Library in Pennsylvania.

Over the years she has donated to a variety of other different charities and causes.

READ MORE: Taylor Swift donates $15,000 to superfan’s ailing mother

You Need to Calm Down is now available on all major streaming platforms.

Lover is now available to be pre-saved and pre-ordered here. It drops on Aug. 23 through Republic Records.

WATCH: Taylor Swift and Jesse Tyler Ferguson surprise New York crowd with ‘Shake It Off’

Swift’s Support the Equality Act petition can be found on Change.org.

As of this writing, it has received more than 201,000 signatures out of a 300,000-signature goal.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca

Follow @adamrwallis